THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
D26Rasmus Dahlin2213320018.250
F71Victor Olofsson2202200007.286
F77JJ Peterka2112020004.250
F89Alex Tuch2112300006.167
F24Dylan Cozens2011020006.000
F28Zemgus Girgensons2101120004.250
D10Henri Jokiharju2011420001.000
F19Peyton Krebs2011020001.000
D46Ilya Lyubushkin2011160001.000
F21Kyle Okposo2011100002.000
F74Rasmus Asplund2000200002.000
D78Jacob Bryson2000-120000.000
F37Casey Mittelstadt2000220006.000
D25Owen Power2000200000.000
F22Jack Quinn2000100000.000
D23Mattias Samuelsson2000-120004.000
F53Jeff Skinner2000000007.000
F72Tage Thompson2000000004.000
TEAM TOTALS27916202400163.111
OPPONENT TOTALS25914-222020173.068
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Craig Anderson1601.010001360.972000
31Eric Comrie1594.001004370.892010
TEAM TOTALS21202.51100573.9327924
OPPONENT TOTALS21202.51100561.8895920

