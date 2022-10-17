THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|.250
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|7
|9
|16
|20
|24
|0
|0
|1
|63
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|5
|9
|14
|-22
|20
|2
|0
|1
|73
|.068
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Craig Anderson
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|0.972
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Eric Comrie
|1
|59
|4.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|37
|0.892
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|2.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|73
|.932
|7
|9
|24
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|2.5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|61
|.889
|5
|9
|20
