THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|59
|41
|39
|80
|14
|24
|17
|1
|6
|233
|.176
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|56
|14
|48
|62
|23
|72
|5
|0
|2
|161
|.087
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|57
|28
|34
|62
|12
|16
|6
|0
|6
|164
|.171
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|56
|25
|35
|60
|13
|29
|6
|0
|1
|167
|.150
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|58
|23
|29
|52
|8
|32
|3
|2
|1
|148
|.155
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|59
|9
|28
|37
|-8
|10
|4
|1
|1
|89
|.101
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|59
|23
|9
|32
|-15
|4
|5
|0
|5
|129
|.178
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|52
|11
|17
|28
|9
|13
|1
|0
|1
|82
|.134
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|56
|4
|19
|23
|13
|18
|0
|0
|1
|93
|.043
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|52
|7
|15
|22
|0
|20
|1
|1
|2
|106
|.066
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|56
|8
|12
|20
|-5
|22
|1
|0
|1
|86
|.093
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|51
|8
|10
|18
|-4
|42
|1
|1
|0
|48
|.167
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|41
|5
|12
|17
|-6
|19
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.076
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|57
|8
|6
|14
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.107
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|21
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.033
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|37
|1
|9
|10
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|45
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|34
|0
|1
|1
|23
|.043
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|2
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|47
|1
|7
|8
|-18
|8
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|44
|1
|7
|8
|11
|16
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.017
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|27
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.000
|D
|4
|Casey Fitzgerald
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|F
|15
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jeremy Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|222
|370
|592
|36
|459
|50
|8
|30
|1917
|.116
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|207
|365
|572
|-67
|508
|47
|4
|27
|1943
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|25
|1463
|3.57
|15
|8
|2
|0
|87
|806
|0.892
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Craig Anderson
|21
|1214
|2.77
|9
|8
|2
|1
|56
|683
|0.918
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Eric Comrie
|15
|868
|3.59
|7
|8
|0
|0
|52
|442
|0.882
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|3571
|3.31
|31
|24
|4
|1
|195
|1931
|.893
|222
|370
|459
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|3571
|3.53
|28
|23
|8
|1
|208
|1903
|.884
|207
|365
|508
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.