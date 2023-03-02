THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson5941398014241716233.176
D26Rasmus Dahlin561448622372502161.087
F89Alex Tuch572834621216606164.171
F53Jeff Skinner562535601329601167.150
F24Dylan Cozens58232952832321148.155
F37Casey Mittelstadt5992837-81041189.101
F71Victor Olofsson5923932-154505129.178
F22Jack Quinn5211172891310182.134
D25Owen Power5641923131800193.043
F21Kyle Okposo5271522020112106.066
F77JJ Peterka5681220-52210186.093
F19Peyton Krebs5181018-44211048.167
F17Tyson Jost4151217-61900066.076
F28Zemgus Girgensons578614-11000075.107
F29Vinnie Hinostroza211910-1600130.033
D10Henri Jokiharju37191002200051.020
D46Ilya Lyubushkin451910-13401123.043
F74Rasmus Asplund272680001033.061
D78Jacob Bryson47178-18800024.042
D23Mattias Samuelsson44178111600060.017
D38Kale Clague27033-12400021.000
D4Casey Fitzgerald23033-1400012.000
D20Lawrence Pilut17123-4000114.071
F15Anders Bjork1000000001.000
D4Jeremy Davies1000020001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS5922237059236459508301917.116
OPPONENT TOTALS59207365572-67508474271943.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen2514633.5715820878060.892000
41Craig Anderson2112142.779821566830.918010
31Eric Comrie158683.597800524420.882010
TEAM TOTALS5935713.313124411951931.893222370459
OPPONENT TOTALS5935713.532823812081903.884207365508

