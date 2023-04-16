THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|78
|47
|47
|94
|4
|39
|20
|1
|7
|295
|.159
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|79
|35
|47
|82
|15
|39
|8
|0
|3
|242
|.145
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|74
|36
|43
|79
|14
|20
|8
|1
|9
|218
|.165
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|78
|15
|58
|73
|12
|92
|6
|0
|2
|204
|.074
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|81
|31
|37
|68
|-3
|41
|5
|2
|1
|211
|.147
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|82
|15
|44
|59
|-8
|22
|4
|1
|2
|135
|.111
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|75
|28
|12
|40
|-23
|4
|7
|0
|5
|161
|.174
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|75
|14
|23
|37
|-7
|15
|1
|0
|2
|126
|.111
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|79
|4
|31
|35
|10
|24
|0
|0
|1
|130
|.031
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|77
|12
|20
|32
|-15
|26
|2
|0
|1
|125
|.096
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|75
|11
|17
|28
|-7
|34
|1
|1
|3
|150
|.073
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|74
|9
|17
|26
|-8
|50
|1
|1
|0
|78
|.115
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|59
|7
|15
|22
|-9
|23
|0
|0
|0
|88
|.080
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|80
|10
|8
|18
|-5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|114
|.088
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|68
|2
|12
|14
|-2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|41
|.049
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|60
|3
|10
|13
|-12
|30
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.038
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|26
|2
|9
|11
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.053
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|55
|2
|8
|10
|14
|20
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.026
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|59
|1
|8
|9
|-24
|8
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|F
|71
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|2
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|33
|0
|4
|4
|-3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|12
|Jordan Greenway
|17
|4
|0
|4
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.129
|D
|4
|Casey Fitzgerald
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|18
|1
|2
|3
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|13
|Lukas Rousek
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|24
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jeremy Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|293
|487
|780
|-65
|608
|63
|9
|39
|2665
|.110
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|297
|529
|826
|26
|695
|61
|7
|37
|2710
|.110
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|33
|1910
|3.61
|17
|11
|4
|0
|115
|1054
|0.891
|0
|1
|2
|41
|Craig Anderson
|26
|1490
|3.06
|11
|11
|2
|1
|76
|823
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|31
|Eric Comrie
|19
|1111
|3.67
|9
|9
|1
|1
|68
|594
|0.886
|0
|1
|2
|27
|Devon Levi
|7
|429
|2.94
|5
|2
|0
|0
|21
|222
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4976
|3.41
|42
|33
|7
|2
|280
|2692
|.890
|293
|487
|608
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4976
|3.39
|40
|30
|12
|2
|278
|2650
|.890
|297
|529
|695
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.