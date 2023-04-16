THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson784747944392017295.159
F53Jeff Skinner793547821539803242.145
F89Alex Tuch743643791420819218.165
D26Rasmus Dahlin781558731292602204.074
F24Dylan Cozens81313768-341521211.147
F37Casey Mittelstadt82154459-822412135.111
F71Victor Olofsson75281240-234705161.174
F22Jack Quinn75142337-715102126.111
D25Owen Power79431351024001130.031
F77JJ Peterka77122032-1526201125.096
F21Kyle Okposo75111728-734113150.073
F19Peyton Krebs7491726-85011078.115
F17Tyson Jost5971522-92300088.080
F28Zemgus Girgensons8010818-514000114.088
D46Ilya Lyubushkin6821214-23801141.049
D10Henri Jokiharju6031013-123000079.038
F29Vinnie Hinostroza262911-1600138.053
D23Mattias Samuelsson552810142000076.026
D78Jacob Bryson59189-24800027.037
F71Rasmus Asplund272680001033.061
D38Kale Clague33044-32400024.000
F12Jordan Greenway17404-3000031.129
D4Casey Fitzgerald23033-1400012.000
D20Lawrence Pilut17123-4000114.071
D61Riley Stillman181231130008.125
F13Lukas Rousek2112200003.333
F24Anders Bjork1000000001.000
D4Jeremy Davies1000020001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS82293487780-65608639392665.110
OPPONENT TOTALS8229752982626695617372710.110
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen3319103.6117114011510540.891012
41Craig Anderson2614903.06111121768230.908012
31Eric Comrie1911113.679911685940.886012
27Devon Levi74292.945200212220.905000
TEAM TOTALS8249763.414233722802692.890293487608
OPPONENT TOTALS8249763.3940301222782650.890297529695

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you