THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, 2023
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|52
|35
|34
|69
|12
|24
|15
|1
|6
|203
|.172
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|51
|14
|42
|56
|17
|66
|5
|0
|2
|147
|.095
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|52
|24
|31
|55
|8
|14
|5
|0
|5
|152
|.158
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|49
|20
|30
|50
|12
|29
|6
|0
|0
|142
|.141
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|51
|18
|27
|45
|4
|26
|3
|2
|1
|128
|.141
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|52
|23
|9
|32
|-11
|4
|5
|0
|5
|121
|.190
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|52
|8
|23
|31
|-16
|10
|4
|1
|0
|78
|.103
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|45
|7
|13
|20
|2
|20
|1
|1
|2
|97
|.072
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|45
|8
|12
|20
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.111
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|49
|7
|12
|19
|-2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|76
|.092
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|49
|3
|16
|19
|10
|18
|0
|0
|1
|77
|.039
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|44
|7
|7
|14
|-3
|36
|1
|1
|0
|41
|.171
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|34
|4
|9
|13
|-5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.073
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|50
|5
|6
|11
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.085
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|2
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|43
|1
|7
|8
|-19
|6
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|19
|0
|8
|8
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|38
|0
|8
|8
|-3
|34
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|30
|1
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.026
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|37
|1
|4
|5
|9
|14
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.021
|D
|4
|Casey Fitzgerald
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|22
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|15
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jeremy Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|52
|189
|319
|508
|5
|400
|46
|7
|25
|1676
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|52
|181
|319
|500
|-32
|443
|43
|4
|25
|1699
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|22
|1331
|3.43
|13
|7
|2
|0
|76
|731
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Craig Anderson
|18
|1048
|2.86
|8
|7
|2
|1
|50
|580
|0.914
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Eric Comrie
|13
|746
|3.53
|5
|8
|0
|0
|44
|379
|0.884
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|52
|3150
|3.27
|26
|22
|4
|1
|170
|1689
|.894
|189
|319
|400
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|52
|3150
|3.38
|26
|19
|7
|1
|176
|1663
|.887
|181
|319
|443
