THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, 2023

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson5235346912241516203.172
D26Rasmus Dahlin511442561766502147.095
F89Alex Tuch52243155814505152.158
F53Jeff Skinner492030501229600142.141
F24Dylan Cozens51182745426321128.141
F71Victor Olofsson5223932-114505121.190
F37Casey Mittelstadt5282331-161041078.103
F21Kyle Okposo457132022011297.072
F22Jack Quinn45812203610172.111
F77JJ Peterka4971219-22200176.092
D25Owen Power4931619101800177.039
F19Peyton Krebs447714-33611041.171
F17Tyson Jost344913-51700055.073
F28Zemgus Girgensons505611-31000059.085
F74Rasmus Asplund272680001033.061
D78Jacob Bryson43178-19600022.045
F29Vinnie Hinostroza19088-2600023.000
D46Ilya Lyubushkin38088-33400018.000
D10Henri Jokiharju3016701200039.026
D23Mattias Samuelsson3714591400048.021
D4Casey Fitzgerald23033-1400012.000
D20Lawrence Pilut17123-4000114.071
D38Kale Clague22022-11200017.000
F15Anders Bjork1000000001.000
D4Jeremy Davies1000020001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS521893195085400467251676.113
OPPONENT TOTALS52181319500-32443434251699.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen2213313.4313720767310.895000
41Craig Anderson1810482.868721505800.914010
31Eric Comrie137463.535800443790.884010
TEAM TOTALS5231503.272622411701689.894189319400
OPPONENT TOTALS5231503.382619711761663.887181319443

