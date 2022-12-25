THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 25, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson3226245012181214146.178
D26Rasmus Dahlin31102737164040297.103
F53Jeff Skinner29162036133550093.172
F89Alex Tuch3215203511650491.165
F24Dylan Cozens3211203111821083.133
F71Victor Olofsson3213518-9430268.191
F37Casey Mittelstadt3251217-12831047.106
F22Jack Quinn27611174010140.150
F77JJ Peterka32781511400147.149
F21Kyle Okposo253101331210051.059
D25Owen Power290101091600042.000
F74Rasmus Asplund212681001025.080
D78Jacob Bryson25178-15400014.071
F29Vinnie Hinostroza16088-1600017.000
F28Zemgus Girgensons313470800031.097
F19Peyton Krebs26347-11600023.130
F17Tyson Jost1423501100017.118
D10Henri Jokiharju1613421200020.050
D45Casey Fitzgerald23033-1400012.000
D20Lawrence Pilut17123-4000114.071
D38Kale Clague12022260009.000
D23Mattias Samuelsson19112141200031.032
D46Ilya Lyubushkin18011-1220008.000
F15Anders Bjork1000000001.000
D4Jeremy Davies1000020001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS3212621333943278364151028.123
OPPONENT TOTALS32109192301-63295292161052.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Craig Anderson137462.657411334250.922010
31Eric Comrie116293.624700383360.887010
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen95403.565310322850.888000
TEAM TOTALS3219293.221614211031046.896126213278
OPPONENT TOTALS3219293.591614201151017.877109192295

