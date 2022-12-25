THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 25, 2022
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|32
|26
|24
|50
|12
|18
|12
|1
|4
|146
|.178
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|31
|10
|27
|37
|16
|40
|4
|0
|2
|97
|.103
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|29
|16
|20
|36
|13
|35
|5
|0
|0
|93
|.172
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|32
|15
|20
|35
|11
|6
|5
|0
|4
|91
|.165
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|32
|11
|20
|31
|1
|18
|2
|1
|0
|83
|.133
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|32
|13
|5
|18
|-9
|4
|3
|0
|2
|68
|.191
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|32
|5
|12
|17
|-12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|47
|.106
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|27
|6
|11
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.150
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|32
|7
|8
|15
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.149
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|25
|3
|10
|13
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|29
|0
|10
|10
|9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.000
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|21
|2
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.080
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|25
|1
|7
|8
|-15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|16
|0
|8
|8
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|31
|3
|4
|7
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|26
|3
|4
|7
|-1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.130
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|14
|2
|3
|5
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|16
|1
|3
|4
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|45
|Casey Fitzgerald
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|19
|1
|1
|2
|14
|12
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|18
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|15
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jeremy Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|126
|213
|339
|43
|278
|36
|4
|15
|1028
|.123
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|109
|192
|301
|-63
|295
|29
|2
|16
|1052
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Craig Anderson
|13
|746
|2.65
|7
|4
|1
|1
|33
|425
|0.922
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Eric Comrie
|11
|629
|3.62
|4
|7
|0
|0
|38
|336
|0.887
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|9
|540
|3.56
|5
|3
|1
|0
|32
|285
|0.888
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|1929
|3.22
|16
|14
|2
|1
|103
|1046
|.896
|126
|213
|278
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|1929
|3.59
|16
|14
|2
|0
|115
|1017
|.877
|109
|192
|295
