THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson724445896351916269.164
F53Jeff Skinner69313970833801202.153
F89Alex Tuch64323668718808180.178
D26Rasmus Dahlin68145165986502184.076
F24Dylan Cozens71283361041321186.151
F37Casey Mittelstadt72103343-1512411113.088
F71Victor Olofsson70261137-274705152.171
F22Jack Quinn65142034115102105.133
F77JJ Peterka6792029-722101109.083
D25Owen Power6942428824001113.035
F21Kyle Okposo65101525-628113129.078
F19Peyton Krebs6481523-104611067.119
F17Tyson Jost5171219-51900082.085
F28Zemgus Girgensons709716-51400091.099
D46Ilya Lyubushkin5821214-23401137.054
F29Vinnie Hinostroza262911-1600138.053
D10Henri Jokiharju501910-62600066.015
D78Jacob Bryson55189-24800026.038
F71Rasmus Asplund272680001033.061
D23Mattias Samuelsson48178101800069.014
D38Kale Clague32033-62400024.000
D4Casey Fitzgerald23033-1400012.000
D20Lawrence Pilut17123-4000114.071
D61Riley Stillman10022-1110003.000
F12Jordan Greenway8101-500009.111
F24Anders Bjork1000000001.000
D4Jeremy Davies1000020001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS72257425682-78550588342315.111
OPPONENT TOTALS7226547373841623567352370.112
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen3218503.6316114011210120.889012
41Craig Anderson2514283.07101121737900.908012
31Eric Comrie1810473.729901655530.882012
TEAM TOTALS7243583.473531622502355.888257425550
OPPONENT TOTALS7243583.363727822422300.889265473623

