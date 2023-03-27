THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|72
|44
|45
|89
|6
|35
|19
|1
|6
|269
|.164
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|69
|31
|39
|70
|8
|33
|8
|0
|1
|202
|.153
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|64
|32
|36
|68
|7
|18
|8
|0
|8
|180
|.178
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|68
|14
|51
|65
|9
|86
|5
|0
|2
|184
|.076
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|71
|28
|33
|61
|0
|41
|3
|2
|1
|186
|.151
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|72
|10
|33
|43
|-15
|12
|4
|1
|1
|113
|.088
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|70
|26
|11
|37
|-27
|4
|7
|0
|5
|152
|.171
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|65
|14
|20
|34
|1
|15
|1
|0
|2
|105
|.133
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|67
|9
|20
|29
|-7
|22
|1
|0
|1
|109
|.083
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|69
|4
|24
|28
|8
|24
|0
|0
|1
|113
|.035
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|65
|10
|15
|25
|-6
|28
|1
|1
|3
|129
|.078
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|64
|8
|15
|23
|-10
|46
|1
|1
|0
|67
|.119
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|51
|7
|12
|19
|-5
|19
|0
|0
|0
|82
|.085
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|70
|9
|7
|16
|-5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|91
|.099
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|58
|2
|12
|14
|-2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|37
|.054
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|26
|2
|9
|11
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|38
|.053
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|50
|1
|9
|10
|-6
|26
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.015
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|55
|1
|8
|9
|-24
|8
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|71
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|2
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|48
|1
|7
|8
|10
|18
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.014
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|32
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|4
|Casey Fitzgerald
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|10
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|12
|Jordan Greenway
|8
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|24
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jeremy Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|257
|425
|682
|-78
|550
|58
|8
|34
|2315
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|265
|473
|738
|41
|623
|56
|7
|35
|2370
|.112
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|32
|1850
|3.63
|16
|11
|4
|0
|112
|1012
|0.889
|0
|1
|2
|41
|Craig Anderson
|25
|1428
|3.07
|10
|11
|2
|1
|73
|790
|0.908
|0
|1
|2
|31
|Eric Comrie
|18
|1047
|3.72
|9
|9
|0
|1
|65
|553
|0.882
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|72
|4358
|3.47
|35
|31
|6
|2
|250
|2355
|.888
|257
|425
|550
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|72
|4358
|3.36
|37
|27
|8
|2
|242
|2300
|.889
|265
|473
|623
