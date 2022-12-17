THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|30
|24
|22
|46
|8
|18
|11
|1
|3
|137
|.175
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|29
|10
|25
|35
|13
|38
|4
|0
|2
|91
|.110
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|27
|13
|19
|32
|9
|35
|4
|0
|0
|84
|.155
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|30
|11
|20
|31
|3
|18
|2
|1
|0
|81
|.136
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|30
|15
|16
|31
|7
|6
|5
|0
|4
|84
|.179
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|30
|13
|5
|18
|-8
|4
|3
|0
|2
|65
|.200
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|30
|5
|12
|17
|-12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|44
|.114
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|25
|6
|11
|17
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|38
|.158
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|30
|7
|8
|15
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.149
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|23
|2
|9
|11
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|44
|.045
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|29
|0
|10
|10
|9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.000
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|21
|2
|6
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.080
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|25
|1
|7
|8
|-15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|16
|0
|8
|8
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|29
|3
|4
|7
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|24
|3
|3
|6
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|16
|1
|3
|4
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|12
|1
|3
|4
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|45
|Casey Fitzgerald
|21
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|17
|1
|1
|2
|13
|10
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|15
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|15
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|30
|118
|200
|318
|28
|260
|34
|4
|13
|967
|.122
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|30
|105
|186
|291
|-47
|283
|28
|2
|16
|978
|.107
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|41
|Craig Anderson
|12
|686
|2.71
|6
|4
|1
|1
|31
|394
|0.921
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Eric Comrie
|11
|629
|3.62
|4
|7
|0
|0
|38
|336
|0.887
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|8
|480
|3.75
|4
|3
|1
|0
|30
|242
|0.876
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|30
|1809
|3.3
|14
|14
|2
|1
|99
|972
|.893
|118
|200
|260
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|30
|1809
|3.63
|16
|12
|2
|0
|109
|958
|.878
|105
|186
|283
