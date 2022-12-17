THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson302422468181113137.175
D26Rasmus Dahlin29102535133840291.110
F53Jeff Skinner2713193293540084.155
F24Dylan Cozens3011203131821081.136
F89Alex Tuch301516317650484.179
F71Victor Olofsson3013518-8430265.200
F37Casey Mittelstadt3051217-12831044.114
F22Jack Quinn25611175010138.158
F77JJ Peterka30781521400147.149
F21Kyle Okposo23291121010044.045
D25Owen Power290101091600042.000
F74Rasmus Asplund212681001025.080
D78Jacob Bryson25178-15400014.071
F29Vinnie Hinostroza16088-1600017.000
F28Zemgus Girgensons293470800030.100
F19Peyton Krebs24336-21600020.150
D10Henri Jokiharju1613421200020.050
F17Tyson Jost1213401100013.077
D38Kale Clague10022120009.000
D45Casey Fitzgerald21022-3400012.000
D23Mattias Samuelsson17112131000028.036
D46Ilya Lyubushkin170110180008.000
D20Lawrence Pilut15011-4000013.000
F15Anders Bjork1000000001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS301182003182826034413967.122
OPPONENT TOTALS30105186291-4728328216978.107
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
41Craig Anderson126862.716411313940.921010
31Eric Comrie116293.624700383360.887010
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen84803.754310302420.876000
TEAM TOTALS3018093.314142199972.893118200260
OPPONENT TOTALS3018093.63161220109958.878105186283

