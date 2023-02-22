THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023

Buffalo Sabres

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F72Tage Thompson5536367210241616215.167
F89Alex Tuch55273461816505159.170
D26Rasmus Dahlin541446602170502156.090
F53Jeff Skinner52223254929601152.145
F24Dylan Cozens54202848826321134.149
F37Casey Mittelstadt5592534-121041184.107
F71Victor Olofsson5523932-114505125.184
F22Jack Quinn48914236610176.118
F21Kyle Okposo4871421120112103.068
D25Owen Power5241620121800186.047
F77JJ Peterka5271219-12200180.088
F19Peyton Krebs478816-23811046.174
F17Tyson Jost3751015-61900059.085
F28Zemgus Girgensons536612-11000066.091
D10Henri Jokiharju3318921600045.022
F74Rasmus Asplund272680001033.061
D78Jacob Bryson44178-19800022.045
F29Vinnie Hinostroza19088-2600023.000
D46Ilya Lyubushkin41088-23400020.000
D23Mattias Samuelsson4015671400053.019
D38Kale Clague24033-22400018.000
D4Casey Fitzgerald23033-1400012.000
D20Lawrence Pilut17123-4000114.071
F15Anders Bjork1000000001.000
D4Jeremy Davies1000020001.000
F8Riley Sheahan2000-240000.000
TEAM TOTALS5520334254519428477271783.114
OPPONENT TOTALS55192340532-48475444261786.108
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
1Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen2414033.5514820837760.893000
41Craig Anderson1910942.798721515980.915010
31Eric Comrie148063.496800474010.883010
TEAM TOTALS5533303.292823411811775.892203342428
OPPONENT TOTALS5533303.442721711891769.886192340475

