THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023
Buffalo Sabres
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|55
|36
|36
|72
|10
|24
|16
|1
|6
|215
|.167
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|55
|27
|34
|61
|8
|16
|5
|0
|5
|159
|.170
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|54
|14
|46
|60
|21
|70
|5
|0
|2
|156
|.090
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|52
|22
|32
|54
|9
|29
|6
|0
|1
|152
|.145
|F
|24
|Dylan Cozens
|54
|20
|28
|48
|8
|26
|3
|2
|1
|134
|.149
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|55
|9
|25
|34
|-12
|10
|4
|1
|1
|84
|.107
|F
|71
|Victor Olofsson
|55
|23
|9
|32
|-11
|4
|5
|0
|5
|125
|.184
|F
|22
|Jack Quinn
|48
|9
|14
|23
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|76
|.118
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|48
|7
|14
|21
|1
|20
|1
|1
|2
|103
|.068
|D
|25
|Owen Power
|52
|4
|16
|20
|12
|18
|0
|0
|1
|86
|.047
|F
|77
|JJ Peterka
|52
|7
|12
|19
|-1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|80
|.088
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|47
|8
|8
|16
|-2
|38
|1
|1
|0
|46
|.174
|F
|17
|Tyson Jost
|37
|5
|10
|15
|-6
|19
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.085
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|53
|6
|6
|12
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|.091
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|33
|1
|8
|9
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.022
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|2
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|78
|Jacob Bryson
|44
|1
|7
|8
|-19
|8
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|29
|Vinnie Hinostroza
|19
|0
|8
|8
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|41
|0
|8
|8
|-2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|D
|23
|Mattias Samuelsson
|40
|1
|5
|6
|7
|14
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.019
|D
|38
|Kale Clague
|24
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.000
|D
|4
|Casey Fitzgerald
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|20
|Lawrence Pilut
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|F
|15
|Anders Bjork
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jeremy Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|8
|Riley Sheahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|203
|342
|545
|19
|428
|47
|7
|27
|1783
|.114
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|192
|340
|532
|-48
|475
|44
|4
|26
|1786
|.108
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|1
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|24
|1403
|3.55
|14
|8
|2
|0
|83
|776
|0.893
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Craig Anderson
|19
|1094
|2.79
|8
|7
|2
|1
|51
|598
|0.915
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Eric Comrie
|14
|806
|3.49
|6
|8
|0
|0
|47
|401
|0.883
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3330
|3.29
|28
|23
|4
|1
|181
|1775
|.892
|203
|342
|428
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3330
|3.44
|27
|21
|7
|1
|189
|1769
|.886
|192
|340
|475
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.