|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|22
|5-9
|0-2
|4-7
|1
|1
|10
|Groce
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Bolden
|22
|1-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Taylor
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|43
|3-8
|1-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|7
|Harris
|35
|10-21
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|1
|26
|Hughes
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|1
|6
|David
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|2
|4
|Lukosius
|21
|1-3
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|1
|7
|Wilmoth
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-63
|7-12
|13-40
|7
|11
|66
Percentages: FG .413, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Harris 4-7, Groce 1-2, Lukosius 1-3, Bolden 1-5, Golden 0-1, Taylor 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hughes).
Turnovers: 12 (Golden 4, Thompson 3, David, Groce, Harris, Lukosius, Taylor).
Steals: 6 (Bolden, Harris, Hughes, Lukosius, Taylor, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Groves
|37
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|10
|Hill
|36
|2-6
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|5
|5
|Gibson
|35
|3-12
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Goldwire
|38
|4-9
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|10
|Harkless
|34
|7-13
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|16
|Noland
|17
|2-4
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|0
|6
|J.Groves
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Chargois
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Cortes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|25-56
|3-5
|4-28
|14
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .446, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (T.Groves 2-4, Goldwire 2-5, Harkless 2-5, Gibson 2-11, J.Groves 1-3, Noland 0-1, Hill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Chargois, Cortes).
Turnovers: 12 (Harkless 4, Goldwire 2, Hill 2, Noland 2, Chargois, Gibson).
Steals: 7 (Harkless 3, Chargois 2, Gibson, Noland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Butler
|21
|33
|12
|—
|66
|Oklahoma
|31
|23
|8
|—
|62
