FGFTReb
BUTLERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Golden225-90-24-71110
Groce201-20-00-0033
Bolden221-80-01-4003
Taylor140-20-00-1000
Thompson433-81-40-4327
Harris3510-212-20-71126
Hughes233-40-03-7016
David222-60-05-5024
Lukosius211-34-40-5217
Wilmoth30-00-00-0000
Totals22526-637-1213-4071166

Percentages: FG .413, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Harris 4-7, Groce 1-2, Lukosius 1-3, Bolden 1-5, Golden 0-1, Taylor 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hughes).

Turnovers: 12 (Golden 4, Thompson 3, David, Groce, Harris, Lukosius, Taylor).

Steals: 6 (Bolden, Harris, Hughes, Lukosius, Taylor, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Groves374-70-00-41310
Hill362-61-21-5255
Gibson353-120-00-1228
Goldwire384-90-10-04410
Harkless347-130-01-42216
Noland172-42-20-6006
J.Groves102-40-01-3005
Chargois81-10-01-4022
Cortes10-00-00-1300
Totals22525-563-54-28141862

Percentages: FG .446, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (T.Groves 2-4, Goldwire 2-5, Harkless 2-5, Gibson 2-11, J.Groves 1-3, Noland 0-1, Hill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Chargois, Cortes).

Turnovers: 12 (Harkless 4, Goldwire 2, Hill 2, Noland 2, Chargois, Gibson).

Steals: 7 (Harkless 3, Chargois 2, Gibson, Noland).

Technical Fouls: None.

Butler21331266
Oklahoma3123862

.

