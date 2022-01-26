FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hawkins262-64-42-7048
Kaluma347-133-41-32118
Kalkbrenner274-82-21-40010
Nembhard251-100-01-3332
O'Connell324-71-10-72110
Alexander291-60-00-3022
Andronikashvili120-30-00-0010
Feazell92-31-20-0015
Christofilis20-10-00-0000
Kancleris20-00-00-0010
Davis10-10-01-1000
Osmani10-10-00-0000
Totals20021-5911-136-2871455

Percentages: FG .356, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Kaluma 1-4, O'Connell 1-4, Christofilis 0-1, Davis 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Osmani 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Andronikashvili 0-3, Nembhard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma, O'Connell).

Turnovers: 13 (Hawkins 3, Nembhard 3, O'Connell 3, Alexander 2, Kaluma 2).

Steals: 3 (O'Connell 2, Feazell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUTLERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Golden184-70-00-40210
Nze243-90-01-2236
Harris336-150-00-42314
Hodges286-123-42-71118
Thompson312-41-20-3625
Lukosius273-56-61-41014
Taylor251-70-00-3223
Bolden60-10-01-2010
Hughes50-00-01-2010
Parker10-02-21-1002
Tate10-10-00-0000
Wilmoth10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-6112-147-32141572

Percentages: FG .410, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Hodges 3-6, Golden 2-3, Lukosius 2-3, Harris 2-6, Taylor 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Nze 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris, Hodges, Nze).

Turnovers: 10 (Hodges 2, Lukosius 2, Tate 2, Thompson 2, Bolden, Harris).

Steals: 5 (Hodges 2, Nze, Taylor, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Creighton243155
Butler274572

A_6,920 (9,100).

