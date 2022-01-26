|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawkins
|26
|2-6
|4-4
|2-7
|0
|4
|8
|Kaluma
|34
|7-13
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|18
|Kalkbrenner
|27
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|10
|Nembhard
|25
|1-10
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|O'Connell
|32
|4-7
|1-1
|0-7
|2
|1
|10
|Alexander
|29
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Andronikashvili
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Feazell
|9
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Christofilis
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kancleris
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Osmani
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|11-13
|6-28
|7
|14
|55
Percentages: FG .356, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Kaluma 1-4, O'Connell 1-4, Christofilis 0-1, Davis 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Osmani 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Andronikashvili 0-3, Nembhard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma, O'Connell).
Turnovers: 13 (Hawkins 3, Nembhard 3, O'Connell 3, Alexander 2, Kaluma 2).
Steals: 3 (O'Connell 2, Feazell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|18
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|10
|Nze
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|6
|Harris
|33
|6-15
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|14
|Hodges
|28
|6-12
|3-4
|2-7
|1
|1
|18
|Thompson
|31
|2-4
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|2
|5
|Lukosius
|27
|3-5
|6-6
|1-4
|1
|0
|14
|Taylor
|25
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Bolden
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Parker
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilmoth
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|12-14
|7-32
|14
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .410, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Hodges 3-6, Golden 2-3, Lukosius 2-3, Harris 2-6, Taylor 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Nze 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris, Hodges, Nze).
Turnovers: 10 (Hodges 2, Lukosius 2, Tate 2, Thompson 2, Bolden, Harris).
Steals: 5 (Hodges 2, Nze, Taylor, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Creighton
|24
|31
|—
|55
|Butler
|27
|45
|—
|72
A_6,920 (9,100).