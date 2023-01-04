DEPAUL (7-9)
Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70.
BUTLER (10-6)
J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5 5-7 11, Harris 2-8 0-0 5, Hunter 8-13 4-6 23, Lukosius 2-7 7-8 12, Ali 3-6 0-0 6, Taylor 4-10 6-7 16. Totals 24-53 23-30 78.
Halftime_Butler 34-25. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 6-24 (Gibson 3-7, Gebrewhit 2-3, Terry 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Johnson 0-6), Butler 7-15 (Hunter 3-5, Taylor 2-3, Harris 1-2, Lukosius 1-3, Ali 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson, Bates. Rebounds_DePaul 27 (Penn 7), Butler 31 (Bates, Harris, Hunter, Taylor 5). Assists_DePaul 19 (Gibson 8), Butler 10 (Bates, Lukosius 3). Total Fouls_DePaul 20, Butler 15. A_7,015 (9,100).
