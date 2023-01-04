FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anei246-82-21-41414
Johnson343-122-30-2558
Penn252-42-21-7036
Gibson366-131-21-38216
Terry251-70-00-3303
Nelson306-92-32-61414
Gebrewhit133-51-11-1129
Bynum80-10-00-1000
Cruz50-10-00-0000
Totals20027-6010-136-27192070

Percentages: FG .450, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Gibson 3-7, Gebrewhit 2-3, Terry 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Johnson 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Anei 3, Terry 2, Gibson, Johnson, Nelson).

Turnovers: 10 (Gibson 3, Nelson 3, Johnson 2, Anei, Penn).

Steals: 3 (Gibson 2, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUTLERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Thomas192-41-20-3015
Bates283-55-71-53511
Harris262-80-01-5125
Hunter388-134-61-52123
Lukosius342-77-81-43412
Ali293-60-01-4126
Taylor264-106-71-50016
Totals20024-5323-306-31101578

Percentages: FG .453, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Hunter 3-5, Taylor 2-3, Harris 1-2, Lukosius 1-3, Ali 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Thomas, Taylor).

Turnovers: 8 (Harris 3, Bates 2, Lukosius 2, Ali).

Steals: 4 (Harris, Hunter, J.Thomas, Lukosius).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul254570
Butler344478

A_7,015 (9,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you