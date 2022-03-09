FGFTReb
BUTLERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Golden320-41-21-8021
Nze325-94-42-150415
Harris3212-203-60-02529
Hodges352-90-03-5154
Thompson393-60-10-0457
Lukosius316-1311-130-72127
Taylor170-34-40-3124
Tate40-02-20-0012
Hughes30-00-00-0000
Totals22528-6425-326-38102589

Percentages: FG .438, FT .781.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Lukosius 4-8, Harris 2-10, Thompson 1-2, Nze 1-3, Golden 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Taylor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Golden, Hodges, Nze).

Turnovers: 8 (Nze 3, Harris 2, Lukosius 2, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Hodges 2, Golden, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle405-123-43-133214
Nunge389-125-112-90124
Johnson373-92-20-5128
Jones396-132-73-63314
Scruggs397-130-31-36515
Kunkel161-71-20-1053
Odom122-30-00-0054
Hunter40-10-00-0010
Totals22533-7013-299-37132482

Percentages: FG .471, FT .448.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Freemantle 1-2, Nunge 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Kunkel 0-2, Johnson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Freemantle, Scruggs).

Turnovers: 6 (Jones 2, Scruggs 2, Freemantle, Odom).

Steals: 4 (Freemantle 2, Jones, Nunge).

Technical Fouls: None.

Butler26422189
Xavier26421482

