|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|32
|0-4
|1-2
|1-8
|0
|2
|1
|Nze
|32
|5-9
|4-4
|2-15
|0
|4
|15
|Harris
|32
|12-20
|3-6
|0-0
|2
|5
|29
|Hodges
|35
|2-9
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|5
|4
|Thompson
|39
|3-6
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|5
|7
|Lukosius
|31
|6-13
|11-13
|0-7
|2
|1
|27
|Taylor
|17
|0-3
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Tate
|4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Hughes
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-64
|25-32
|6-38
|10
|25
|89
Percentages: FG .438, FT .781.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Lukosius 4-8, Harris 2-10, Thompson 1-2, Nze 1-3, Golden 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Taylor 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Golden, Hodges, Nze).
Turnovers: 8 (Nze 3, Harris 2, Lukosius 2, Thompson).
Steals: 4 (Hodges 2, Golden, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freemantle
|40
|5-12
|3-4
|3-13
|3
|2
|14
|Nunge
|38
|9-12
|5-11
|2-9
|0
|1
|24
|Johnson
|37
|3-9
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|8
|Jones
|39
|6-13
|2-7
|3-6
|3
|3
|14
|Scruggs
|39
|7-13
|0-3
|1-3
|6
|5
|15
|Kunkel
|16
|1-7
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|5
|3
|Odom
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|4
|Hunter
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|33-70
|13-29
|9-37
|13
|24
|82
Percentages: FG .471, FT .448.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Freemantle 1-2, Nunge 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Kunkel 0-2, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Freemantle, Scruggs).
Turnovers: 6 (Jones 2, Scruggs 2, Freemantle, Odom).
Steals: 4 (Freemantle 2, Jones, Nunge).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Butler
|26
|42
|21
|—
|89
|Xavier
|26
|42
|14
|—
|82
.