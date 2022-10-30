|Seamus Power (500), $1,170,000
|65-65-65-70—265
|-19
|Thomas Detry (300), $708,500
|64-67-68-67—266
|-18
|Ben Griffin (145), $344,500
|65-64-66-72—267
|-17
|Patrick Rodgers (145), $344,500
|65-67-70-65—267
|-17
|Kevin Yu (145), $344,500
|64-66-67-70—267
|-17
|Aaron Baddeley (95), $227,500
|65-64-68-71—268
|-16
|Denny McCarthy (95), $227,500
|63-69-69-67—268
|-16
|Justin Lower (83), $196,625
|64-68-69-68—269
|-15
|Max McGreevy (83), $196,625
|65-70-66-68—269
|-15
|Harrison Endycott (75), $177,125
|62-70-70-68—270
|-14
|Brian Gay (60), $134,875
|66-66-66-73—271
|-13
|David Lingmerth (60), $134,875
|68-68-68-67—271
|-13
|Sean O'Hair (60), $134,875
|64-68-70-69—271
|-13
|Greyson Sigg (60), $134,875
|64-69-66-72—271
|-13
|Alex Smalley (60), $134,875
|65-69-69-68—271
|-13
|Nick Watney (60), $134,875
|67-67-70-67—271
|-13
|Byeong Hun An (46), $89,375
|65-70-70-67—272
|-12
|Zecheng Dou (46), $89,375
|65-65-75-67—272
|-12
|Fabian Gomez (46), $89,375
|68-63-73-68—272
|-12
|Chesson Hadley (46), $89,375
|66-67-71-68—272
|-12
|Andrew Novak (46), $89,375
|68-68-70-66—272
|-12
|Akshay Bhatia (0), $89,375
|68-67-69-68—272
|-12
|Nicolas Echavarria (35), $56,550
|66-64-72-71—273
|-11
|Nick Hardy (35), $56,550
|65-71-71-66—273
|-11
|Robby Shelton (35), $56,550
|63-66-73-71—273
|-11
|Austin Smotherman (35), $56,550
|62-67-74-70—273
|-11
|Nick Taylor (35), $56,550
|66-68-71-68—273
|-11
|Richy Werenski (35), $56,550
|67-66-70-70—273
|-11
|MJ Daffue (26), $41,654
|65-70-73-66—274
|-10
|Scott Harrington (26), $41,654
|66-66-70-72—274
|-10
|Garrick Higgo (26), $41,654
|68-68-74-64—274
|-10
|Charley Hoffman (26), $41,654
|67-66-71-70—274
|-10
|Adam Schenk (26), $41,654
|63-66-76-69—274
|-10
|Robert Streb (26), $41,654
|66-69-73-66—274
|-10
|Jonathan Byrd (17), $29,683
|69-66-73-67—275
|-9
|Will Gordon (17), $29,683
|68-66-66-75—275
|-9
|Brent Grant (17), $29,683
|66-67-69-73—275
|-9
|Nate Lashley (17), $29,683
|66-70-70-69—275
|-9
|Seung-Yul Noh (17), $29,683
|68-67-71-69—275
|-9
|Cameron Percy (17), $29,683
|66-68-71-70—275
|-9
|Erik Van Rooyen (17), $29,683
|66-66-72-71—275
|-9
|Brandon Wu (17), $29,683
|71-64-70-70—275
|-9
|John VanDerLaan (0), $29,683
|69-67-67-72—275
|-9
|Tyson Alexander (11), $20,527
|68-67-68-73—276
|-8
|Austin Cook (11), $20,527
|68-67-67-74—276
|-8
|Tano Goya (11), $20,527
|68-68-73-67—276
|-8
|Adam Long (11), $20,527
|68-68-72-68—276
|-8
|C.T. Pan (11), $20,527
|66-67-69-74—276
|-8
|Arjun Atwal (8), $16,367
|63-71-70-73—277
|-7
|Ben Crane (8), $16,367
|66-62-73-76—277
|-7
|Russell Knox (8), $16,367
|66-67-72-72—277
|-7
|Ben Martin (8), $16,367
|64-69-69-75—277
|-7
|Dylan Wu (8), $16,367
|64-66-76-71—277
|-7
|Aaron Rai (6), $15,275
|69-67-71-71—278
|-6
|Brian Stuard (6), $15,275
|65-67-73-73—278
|-6
|Camilo Villegas (6), $15,275
|68-68-73-69—278
|-6
|Philip Knowles (6), $14,950
|66-70-74-69—279
|-5
|Ben Taylor (6), $14,950
|70-65-77-67—279
|-5
|Scott Gutschewski (5), $14,690
|65-70-70-75—280
|-4
|Trevor Werbylo (5), $14,690
|65-68-71-76—280
|-4
|Matthias Schmid (5), $14,495
|67-67-70-77—281
|-3
|Scott Brown (5), $14,365
|63-68-81-70—282
|-2
|Lucas Glover (4), $14,170
|66-67-78-72—283
|-1
|Harry Hall (4), $14,170
|66-69-77-71—283
|-1
|Greg Chalmers (4), $13,975
|66-70-76-73—285
|+1
|Caleb Surratt
|71-64-85-65—285
|+1
|Augusto Nunez (4), $13,845
|67-69-73-77—286
|+2
