Sunday

At Port Royal Golf Course

Southampton, Bermuda

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71

Final Round

Seamus Power (500), $1,170,00065-65-65-70—265-19
Thomas Detry (300), $708,50064-67-68-67—266-18
Ben Griffin (145), $344,50065-64-66-72—267-17
Patrick Rodgers (145), $344,50065-67-70-65—267-17
Kevin Yu (145), $344,50064-66-67-70—267-17
Aaron Baddeley (95), $227,50065-64-68-71—268-16
Denny McCarthy (95), $227,50063-69-69-67—268-16
Justin Lower (83), $196,62564-68-69-68—269-15
Max McGreevy (83), $196,62565-70-66-68—269-15
Harrison Endycott (75), $177,12562-70-70-68—270-14
Brian Gay (60), $134,87566-66-66-73—271-13
David Lingmerth (60), $134,87568-68-68-67—271-13
Sean O'Hair (60), $134,87564-68-70-69—271-13
Greyson Sigg (60), $134,87564-69-66-72—271-13
Alex Smalley (60), $134,87565-69-69-68—271-13
Nick Watney (60), $134,87567-67-70-67—271-13
Byeong Hun An (46), $89,37565-70-70-67—272-12
Zecheng Dou (46), $89,37565-65-75-67—272-12
Fabian Gomez (46), $89,37568-63-73-68—272-12
Chesson Hadley (46), $89,37566-67-71-68—272-12
Andrew Novak (46), $89,37568-68-70-66—272-12
Akshay Bhatia (0), $89,37568-67-69-68—272-12
Nicolas Echavarria (35), $56,55066-64-72-71—273-11
Nick Hardy (35), $56,55065-71-71-66—273-11
Robby Shelton (35), $56,55063-66-73-71—273-11
Austin Smotherman (35), $56,55062-67-74-70—273-11
Nick Taylor (35), $56,55066-68-71-68—273-11
Richy Werenski (35), $56,55067-66-70-70—273-11
MJ Daffue (26), $41,65465-70-73-66—274-10
Scott Harrington (26), $41,65466-66-70-72—274-10
Garrick Higgo (26), $41,65468-68-74-64—274-10
Charley Hoffman (26), $41,65467-66-71-70—274-10
Adam Schenk (26), $41,65463-66-76-69—274-10
Robert Streb (26), $41,65466-69-73-66—274-10
Jonathan Byrd (17), $29,68369-66-73-67—275-9
Will Gordon (17), $29,68368-66-66-75—275-9
Brent Grant (17), $29,68366-67-69-73—275-9
Nate Lashley (17), $29,68366-70-70-69—275-9
Seung-Yul Noh (17), $29,68368-67-71-69—275-9
Cameron Percy (17), $29,68366-68-71-70—275-9
Erik Van Rooyen (17), $29,68366-66-72-71—275-9
Brandon Wu (17), $29,68371-64-70-70—275-9
John VanDerLaan (0), $29,68369-67-67-72—275-9
Tyson Alexander (11), $20,52768-67-68-73—276-8
Austin Cook (11), $20,52768-67-67-74—276-8
Tano Goya (11), $20,52768-68-73-67—276-8
Adam Long (11), $20,52768-68-72-68—276-8
C.T. Pan (11), $20,52766-67-69-74—276-8
Arjun Atwal (8), $16,36763-71-70-73—277-7
Ben Crane (8), $16,36766-62-73-76—277-7
Russell Knox (8), $16,36766-67-72-72—277-7
Ben Martin (8), $16,36764-69-69-75—277-7
Dylan Wu (8), $16,36764-66-76-71—277-7
Aaron Rai (6), $15,27569-67-71-71—278-6
Brian Stuard (6), $15,27565-67-73-73—278-6
Camilo Villegas (6), $15,27568-68-73-69—278-6
Philip Knowles (6), $14,95066-70-74-69—279-5
Ben Taylor (6), $14,95070-65-77-67—279-5
Scott Gutschewski (5), $14,69065-70-70-75—280-4
Trevor Werbylo (5), $14,69065-68-71-76—280-4
Matthias Schmid (5), $14,49567-67-70-77—281-3
Scott Brown (5), $14,36563-68-81-70—282-2
Lucas Glover (4), $14,17066-67-78-72—283-1
Harry Hall (4), $14,17066-69-77-71—283-1
Greg Chalmers (4), $13,97566-70-76-73—285+1
Caleb Surratt71-64-85-65—285+1
Augusto Nunez (4), $13,84567-69-73-77—286+2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you