BYU14140735
Stanford3901426

First Quarter

BYU_J.Hall 19 run (Oldroyd kick), 11:48.

STAN_FG Karty 34, 8:26.

BYU_Ropati 43 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:29.

Second Quarter

BYU_I.Rex 43 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 13:43.

STAN_Leigber 1 run (kick failed), 7:41.

BYU_I.Rex 1 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 1:50.

STAN_FG Karty 54, :00.

Fourth Quarter

BYU_Nacua 25 run (Oldroyd kick), 12:48.

STAN_Daniels 1 run (Yurosek pass from McKee), 9:18.

STAN_Tremayne 7 pass from McKee (run failed), 4:39.

A_25,094.

BYUSTAN
First downs2720
Total Net Yards451371
Rushes-yards50-35819-53
Passing93318
Punt Returns0-01-2
Kickoff Returns1-275-90
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int7-12-032-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-19
Punts1-49.03-36.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards0-06-50
Time of Possession32:2727:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_BYU, Brooks 23-164, Ropati 9-85, J.Hall 11-69, Nacua 3-38, Roberts 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Stanford, Leigber 12-40, Higgins 1-15, Daniels 1-1, McKee 5-(minus 3).

PASSING_BYU, J.Hall 7-11-0-93, Conover 0-1-0-0. Stanford, McKee 31-40-0-313, Daniels 1-1-0-5, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_BYU, Nacua 3-33, I.Rex 2-44, Cosper 1-14, Hill 1-2. Stanford, Tremayne 11-130, Higgins 7-77, Leigber 6-39, Bowman 4-21, Yurosek 2-19, Roush 1-23, Hawkins 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

