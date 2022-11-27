|BYU
First Quarter
BYU_J.Hall 19 run (Oldroyd kick), 11:48.
STAN_FG Karty 34, 8:26.
BYU_Ropati 43 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:29.
Second Quarter
BYU_I.Rex 43 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 13:43.
STAN_Leigber 1 run (kick failed), 7:41.
BYU_I.Rex 1 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 1:50.
STAN_FG Karty 54, :00.
Fourth Quarter
BYU_Nacua 25 run (Oldroyd kick), 12:48.
STAN_Daniels 1 run (Yurosek pass from McKee), 9:18.
STAN_Tremayne 7 pass from McKee (run failed), 4:39.
A_25,094.
|BYU
|STAN
|First downs
|27
|20
|Total Net Yards
|451
|371
|Rushes-yards
|50-358
|19-53
|Passing
|93
|318
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|5-90
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-12-0
|32-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-19
|Punts
|1-49.0
|3-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|0-0
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|32:27
|27:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_BYU, Brooks 23-164, Ropati 9-85, J.Hall 11-69, Nacua 3-38, Roberts 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 3). Stanford, Leigber 12-40, Higgins 1-15, Daniels 1-1, McKee 5-(minus 3).
PASSING_BYU, J.Hall 7-11-0-93, Conover 0-1-0-0. Stanford, McKee 31-40-0-313, Daniels 1-1-0-5, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_BYU, Nacua 3-33, I.Rex 2-44, Cosper 1-14, Hill 1-2. Stanford, Tremayne 11-130, Higgins 7-77, Leigber 6-39, Bowman 4-21, Yurosek 2-19, Roush 1-23, Hawkins 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
