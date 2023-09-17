BYU14710738
Arkansas14107031

First Quarter

ARK_Green 55 run (C.Little kick), 13:21.

ARK_Sategna 88 punt return (C.Little kick), 11:29.

BYU_D.Smith 37 pass from Kingston (Ferrin kick), 8:28.

BYU_Martin 45 run (Ferrin kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

BYU_Martin 1 run (Ferrin kick), 12:54.

ARK_L.Hasz 19 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 1:43.

ARK_FG C.Little 26, :00.

Third Quarter

ARK_Green 7 run (C.Little kick), 11:41.

BYU_FG Ferrin 43, 4:43.

BYU_Kingston 20 pass from Slovis (Ferrin kick), 1:52.

Fourth Quarter

BYU_Roberts 7 pass from Slovis (Ferrin kick), 8:00.

A_74,821.

BYUARK
First downs1721
Total Net Yards281424
Rushes-yards31-7739-177
Passing204247
Punt Returns2-113-95
Kickoff Returns2-563-49
Interceptions Ret.1-240-0
Comp-Att-Int14-26-024-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-184-19
Punts7-45.4296-39.833
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards7-4514-125
Time of Possession24:5035:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_BYU, Martin 23-77, Smith 2-5, Kingston 1-3, Epps 1-2, Slovis 4-(minus 10). Arkansas, Green 9-86, Dubinion 13-47, Jefferson 13-21, D.Johnson 2-14, Broden 1-9, TeSlaa 1-0.

PASSING_BYU, Slovis 13-25-0-167, Kingston 1-1-0-37. Arkansas, Jefferson 24-35-1-247.

RECEIVING_BYU, I.Rex 4-57, Kingston 3-46, Roberts 2-12, Martin 2-11, Marion 1-37, Smith 1-37, Ta'ase 1-4. Arkansas, Armstrong 9-98, L.Hasz 4-78, TeSlaa 4-26, Wilson 2-16, Broden 1-12, Dubinion 1-7, Green 1-7, Sategna 1-5, D.Johnson 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Ferrin 50. Arkansas, C.Little 49.

