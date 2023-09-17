|BYU
|14
|7
|10
|7
|—
|38
|Arkansas
|14
|10
|7
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
ARK_Green 55 run (C.Little kick), 13:21.
ARK_Sategna 88 punt return (C.Little kick), 11:29.
BYU_D.Smith 37 pass from Kingston (Ferrin kick), 8:28.
BYU_Martin 45 run (Ferrin kick), 2:24.
Second Quarter
BYU_Martin 1 run (Ferrin kick), 12:54.
ARK_L.Hasz 19 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 1:43.
ARK_FG C.Little 26, :00.
Third Quarter
ARK_Green 7 run (C.Little kick), 11:41.
BYU_FG Ferrin 43, 4:43.
BYU_Kingston 20 pass from Slovis (Ferrin kick), 1:52.
Fourth Quarter
BYU_Roberts 7 pass from Slovis (Ferrin kick), 8:00.
A_74,821.
|BYU
|ARK
|First downs
|17
|21
|Total Net Yards
|281
|424
|Rushes-yards
|31-77
|39-177
|Passing
|204
|247
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|3-95
|Kickoff Returns
|2-56
|3-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-24
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-26-0
|24-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|4-19
|Punts
|7-45.429
|6-39.833
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|14-125
|Time of Possession
|24:50
|35:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_BYU, Martin 23-77, Smith 2-5, Kingston 1-3, Epps 1-2, Slovis 4-(minus 10). Arkansas, Green 9-86, Dubinion 13-47, Jefferson 13-21, D.Johnson 2-14, Broden 1-9, TeSlaa 1-0.
PASSING_BYU, Slovis 13-25-0-167, Kingston 1-1-0-37. Arkansas, Jefferson 24-35-1-247.
RECEIVING_BYU, I.Rex 4-57, Kingston 3-46, Roberts 2-12, Martin 2-11, Marion 1-37, Smith 1-37, Ta'ase 1-4. Arkansas, Armstrong 9-98, L.Hasz 4-78, TeSlaa 4-26, Wilson 2-16, Broden 1-12, Dubinion 1-7, Green 1-7, Sategna 1-5, D.Johnson 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Ferrin 50. Arkansas, C.Little 49.
