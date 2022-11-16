MISSOURI ST. (1-1)
Mogbo 1-6 1-4 3, Lee 2-8 0-0 5, K.Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Trimble 4-7 0-0 11, Clay 2-5 4-6 8, C.Moore 6-13 3-3 18, Mason 3-10 0-0 6, Carper 4-5 1-2 9, Ridgnal 1-2 0-0 2, Mayo 1-2 0-0 2, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 9-15 64.
BYU (2-1)
George 2-10 2-4 6, Traore 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 4-7 1-4 10, Robinson 2-6 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Ally Atiki 3-7 1-2 7, Hall 1-5 4-6 6, Stewart 0-3 1-2 1, Waterman 5-6 0-0 15, Saunders 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-56 11-20 66.
Halftime_BYU 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-22 (Trimble 3-5, C.Moore 3-6, Lee 1-4, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, K.Moore 0-2, Mason 0-3), BYU 9-25 (Waterman 5-6, Williams 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Saunders 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Stewart 0-1, George 0-3, Hall 0-3). Rebounds_Missouri St. 35 (C.Moore 11), BYU 41 (Ally Atiki 11). Assists_Missouri St. 11 (Lee 4), BYU 10 (Robinson, Williams, Stewart 2). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 18, BYU 16. A_12,587 (19,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.