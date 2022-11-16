|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mogbo
|18
|1-6
|1-4
|3-6
|1
|3
|3
|Lee
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|5
|K.Moore
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Trimble
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|11
|Clay
|32
|2-5
|4-6
|1-5
|2
|2
|8
|C.Moore
|28
|6-13
|3-3
|2-11
|1
|3
|18
|Mason
|23
|3-10
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|6
|Carper
|21
|4-5
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|9
|Ridgnal
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Mayo
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Benson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|9-15
|10-35
|11
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .393, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Trimble 3-5, C.Moore 3-6, Lee 1-4, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, K.Moore 0-2, Mason 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carper).
Turnovers: 6 (Lee 2, C.Moore, K.Moore, Mason, Mogbo).
Steals: 6 (Mogbo 2, Carper, K.Moore, Mason, Mayo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|30
|2-10
|2-4
|3-9
|1
|3
|6
|Traore
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|6
|Johnson
|27
|4-7
|1-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|10
|Robinson
|29
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|7
|Williams
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|Ally Atiki
|20
|3-7
|1-2
|5-11
|1
|2
|7
|Hall
|19
|1-5
|4-6
|0-4
|1
|2
|6
|Stewart
|12
|0-3
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|1
|Waterman
|12
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|15
|Saunders
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|11-20
|12-41
|10
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .411, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Waterman 5-6, Williams 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Saunders 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Stewart 0-1, George 0-3, Hall 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (George 3, Ally Atiki 2, Hall, Robinson, Traore, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Robinson 3, Williams 3, Ally Atiki 2, George 2, Johnson, Traore, Waterman).
Steals: 2 (Ally Atiki, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri St.
|35
|29
|—
|64
|BYU
|36
|30
|—
|66
A_12,587 (19,000).
