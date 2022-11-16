FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mogbo181-61-43-6133
Lee182-80-00-1415
K.Moore230-30-00-3120
Trimble234-70-00-11311
Clay322-54-61-5228
C.Moore286-133-32-111318
Mason233-100-01-1126
Carper214-51-22-6029
Ridgnal81-20-01-1002
Mayo51-20-00-0002
Benson10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-619-1510-35111864

Percentages: FG .393, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Trimble 3-5, C.Moore 3-6, Lee 1-4, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, K.Moore 0-2, Mason 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carper).

Turnovers: 6 (Lee 2, C.Moore, K.Moore, Mason, Mogbo).

Steals: 6 (Mogbo 2, Carper, K.Moore, Mason, Mayo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George302-102-43-9136
Traore203-50-02-5026
Johnson274-71-41-40210
Robinson292-62-20-3227
Williams212-40-00-2215
Ally Atiki203-71-25-11127
Hall191-54-60-4126
Stewart120-31-21-1211
Waterman125-60-00-20115
Saunders101-30-00-0103
Totals20023-5611-2012-41101666

Percentages: FG .411, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Waterman 5-6, Williams 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Saunders 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Stewart 0-1, George 0-3, Hall 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (George 3, Ally Atiki 2, Hall, Robinson, Traore, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Robinson 3, Williams 3, Ally Atiki 2, George 2, Johnson, Traore, Waterman).

Steals: 2 (Ally Atiki, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St.352964
BYU363066

A_12,587 (19,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you