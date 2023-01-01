PORTLAND (8-9)
Applewhite 2-5 0-2 4, Sjolund 10-19 9-11 32, Vucinic 1-4 0-2 2, Meadows 1-9 5-6 8, Perry 1-5 0-0 3, Gorosito 3-5 2-4 9, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0, St. Pierre 0-0 0-0 0, Lowell 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 18-48 16-27 58.
BYU (12-5)
George 8-17 0-0 20, Traore 2-3 8-10 12, Waterman 1-4 0-0 3, Hall 2-4 1-3 6, Robinson 1-4 1-2 4, Johnson 4-6 0-0 9, Williams 1-3 2-2 5, Ally Atiki 3-4 2-2 8, Saunders 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 24-49 14-19 71.
Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_Portland 6-21 (Sjolund 3-8, Gorosito 1-3, Meadows 1-4, Perry 1-4, Lowell 0-1, Vucinic 0-1), BYU 9-26 (George 4-11, Williams 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Hall 1-3, Waterman 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Saunders 0-2). Fouled Out_Sjolund, Ally Atiki. Rebounds_Portland 21 (Sjolund 6), BYU 30 (George 9). Assists_Portland 6 (Meadows 3), BYU 15 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Portland 20, BYU 25. A_13,793 (19,000).
