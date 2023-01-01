FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Applewhite252-50-22-4044
Sjolund3210-199-112-60532
Vucinic241-40-20-2012
Meadows351-95-60-2308
Perry321-50-00-0103
Gorosito223-52-40-3239
Nduka160-00-00-0030
St. Pierre90-00-00-2020
Lowell50-10-20-2020
Totals20018-4816-274-2162058

Percentages: FG .375, FT .593.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Sjolund 3-8, Gorosito 1-3, Meadows 1-4, Perry 1-4, Lowell 0-1, Vucinic 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sjolund, St. Pierre, Vucinic).

Turnovers: 10 (St. Pierre 3, Gorosito 2, Sjolund 2, Vucinic 2, Applewhite).

Steals: 8 (Meadows 2, Nduka 2, Vucinic 2, Perry, Sjolund).

Technical Fouls: Nduka, 9:45 first.

FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George348-170-00-93220
Traore262-38-105-83212
Waterman161-40-00-2233
Hall232-41-30-2246
Robinson311-41-20-4024
Johnson254-60-00-3149
Williams251-32-20-2415
Ally Atiki133-42-20-0058
Saunders72-40-00-0024
Totals20024-4914-195-30152571

Percentages: FG .490, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (George 4-11, Williams 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Hall 1-3, Waterman 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Saunders 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson).

Turnovers: 19 (Traore 7, Waterman 3, George 2, Hall 2, Robinson 2, Williams 2, Johnson).

Steals: 1 (Traore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland263258
BYU264571

A_13,793 (19,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

