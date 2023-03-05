BYU (19-14)
George 1-1 0-0 2, Traore 2-3 3-3 7, Johnson 4-7 4-5 14, Robinson 5-10 2-4 13, R.Williams 5-12 11-12 23, Ally Atiki 1-1 0-0 2, Saunders 1-2 1-1 3, Hall 3-5 0-0 9, Waterman 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-42 21-26 73.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (19-12)
Leaupepe 4-8 0-0 10, Issanza 1-1 1-2 3, Anderson 0-8 1-2 1, Marble 4-6 1-3 11, Shelton 11-24 3-4 27, Merkviladze 2-7 0-0 4, Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Stephens 0-2 0-0 0, Ahrens 1-1 2-2 5, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 8-13 63.
Halftime_BYU 38-27. 3-Point Goals_BYU 8-17 (Hall 3-4, Johnson 2-3, R.Williams 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Waterman 0-1), Loyola Marymount 7-27 (Leaupepe 2-3, Marble 2-3, Shelton 2-8, Ahrens 1-1, Stephens 0-2, Merkviladze 0-4, Anderson 0-6). Fouled Out_Shelton. Rebounds_BYU 28 (Robinson 8), Loyola Marymount 23 (Leaupepe, Shelton 5). Assists_BYU 8 (R.Williams, Saunders 2), Loyola Marymount 9 (Shelton 6). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Loyola Marymount 25.
