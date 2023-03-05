|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Traore
|16
|2-3
|3-3
|2-4
|1
|4
|7
|Johnson
|31
|4-7
|4-5
|0-4
|1
|1
|14
|Robinson
|34
|5-10
|2-4
|1-8
|1
|2
|13
|R.Williams
|27
|5-12
|11-12
|0-2
|2
|0
|23
|Ally Atiki
|24
|1-1
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|2
|Saunders
|23
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|2
|3
|Hall
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Waterman
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Stewart
|6
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-42
|21-26
|6-28
|8
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .524, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Hall 3-4, Johnson 2-3, R.Williams 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Waterman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ally Atiki 3, Traore 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Traore 7, Ally Atiki 2, George 2, Saunders 2, Hall, Waterman).
Steals: 6 (Ally Atiki 2, George, Hall, R.Williams, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leaupepe
|31
|4-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|10
|Issanza
|17
|1-1
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|3
|Anderson
|26
|0-8
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|Marble
|31
|4-6
|1-3
|0-4
|1
|3
|11
|Shelton
|35
|11-24
|3-4
|2-5
|6
|5
|27
|Merkviladze
|15
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Graham
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Stephens
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Ahrens
|10
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Lewis
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|8-13
|8-23
|9
|25
|63
Percentages: FG .400, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Leaupepe 2-3, Marble 2-3, Shelton 2-8, Ahrens 1-1, Stephens 0-2, Merkviladze 0-4, Anderson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Graham, Issanza, Merkviladze).
Turnovers: 10 (Shelton 4, Stephens 3, Graham, Issanza, Leaupepe).
Steals: 6 (Issanza 2, Shelton 2, Ahrens, Lewis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|BYU
|38
|35
|—
|73
|Loyola Marymount
|27
|36
|—
|63
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.