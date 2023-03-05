FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George181-10-00-3042
Traore162-33-32-4147
Johnson314-74-50-41114
Robinson345-102-41-81213
R.Williams275-1211-120-22023
Ally Atiki241-10-02-6022
Saunders231-21-11-1223
Hall133-50-00-0019
Waterman80-10-00-0120
Stewart60-00-10-0010
Totals20022-4221-266-2881973

Percentages: FG .524, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Hall 3-4, Johnson 2-3, R.Williams 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Waterman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ally Atiki 3, Traore 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Traore 7, Ally Atiki 2, George 2, Saunders 2, Hall, Waterman).

Steals: 6 (Ally Atiki 2, George, Hall, R.Williams, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leaupepe314-80-02-50410
Issanza171-11-22-4023
Anderson260-81-21-1021
Marble314-61-30-41311
Shelton3511-243-42-56527
Merkviladze152-70-01-2114
Graham141-10-00-1012
Stephens140-20-00-1130
Ahrens101-12-20-0005
Lewis70-20-00-0040
Totals20024-608-138-2392563

Percentages: FG .400, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Leaupepe 2-3, Marble 2-3, Shelton 2-8, Ahrens 1-1, Stephens 0-2, Merkviladze 0-4, Anderson 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Graham, Issanza, Merkviladze).

Turnovers: 10 (Shelton 4, Stephens 3, Graham, Issanza, Leaupepe).

Steals: 6 (Issanza 2, Shelton 2, Ahrens, Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

BYU383573
Loyola Marymount273663

