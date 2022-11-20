NICHOLLS (0-3)
Nelson 6-12 1-4 15, Huffman 3-9 1-2 9, Jones 3-10 3-4 10, Spencer 3-11 1-1 8, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Del Cadia 1-8 3-7 5, Amir-Paul 0-4 0-0 0, White 4-4 0-0 12, Terrell 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-70 10-19 73.
BYU (3-1)
George 5-8 3-6 15, Traore 6-8 3-4 15, Johnson 3-10 0-0 7, Robinson 2-9 0-0 6, Williams 2-5 6-6 10, Saunders 3-8 1-3 9, Stewart 1-2 2-2 4, Ally Atiki 4-4 2-3 10, Waterman 3-6 0-0 7, Hall 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 30-62 19-27 87.
Halftime_Nicholls 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 11-30 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6), BYU 8-33 (George 2-5, Saunders 2-6, Robinson 2-8, Waterman 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Hall 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Huffman. Rebounds_Nicholls 25 (Huffman, Spencer 6), BYU 50 (George 10). Assists_Nicholls 18 (Spencer, Del Cadia 6), BYU 19 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Nicholls 22, BYU 20. A_13,745 (19,000).
