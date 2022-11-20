|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nelson
|17
|6-12
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|15
|Huffman
|27
|3-9
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|5
|9
|Jones
|16
|3-10
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|4
|10
|Spencer
|38
|3-11
|1-1
|2-6
|6
|1
|8
|Thomas
|34
|5-10
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Del Cadia
|25
|1-8
|3-7
|1-1
|6
|2
|5
|Amir-Paul
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|White
|15
|4-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|12
|Terrell
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-70
|10-19
|8-25
|18
|22
|73
Percentages: FG .371, FT .526.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).
Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
Steals: 14 (Jones 5, Huffman 3, Spencer 2, Thomas 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|24
|5-8
|3-6
|4-10
|1
|2
|15
|Traore
|21
|6-8
|3-4
|3-8
|0
|0
|15
|Johnson
|24
|3-10
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|7
|Robinson
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|4
|6
|Williams
|24
|2-5
|6-6
|2-4
|6
|4
|10
|Saunders
|18
|3-8
|1-3
|4-9
|1
|2
|9
|Stewart
|18
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Ally Atiki
|16
|4-4
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|3
|10
|Waterman
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|7
|Hall
|14
|1-2
|2-3
|0-0
|3
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|19-27
|18-50
|19
|20
|87
Percentages: FG .484, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (George 2-5, Saunders 2-6, Robinson 2-8, Waterman 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Hall 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (George 2, Stewart 2, Traore, Waterman).
Turnovers: 19 (Williams 5, Waterman 4, Robinson 3, Johnson 2, George, Hall, Saunders, Stewart, Traore).
Steals: 3 (Johnson, Saunders, Traore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nicholls
|40
|33
|—
|73
|BYU
|37
|50
|—
|87
A_13,745 (19,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.