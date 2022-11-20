FGFTReb
NICHOLLSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nelson176-121-41-30315
Huffman273-91-21-6159
Jones163-103-42-41410
Spencer383-111-12-6618
Thomas345-101-10-33211
Del Cadia251-83-71-1625
Amir-Paul160-40-01-2120
White154-40-00-00112
Terrell121-20-00-0023
Totals20026-7010-198-25182273

Percentages: FG .371, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).

Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).

Steals: 14 (Jones 5, Huffman 3, Spencer 2, Thomas 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George245-83-64-101215
Traore216-83-43-80015
Johnson243-100-01-4217
Robinson262-90-02-6346
Williams242-56-62-46410
Saunders183-81-34-9129
Stewart181-22-20-0224
Ally Atiki164-42-30-21310
Waterman153-60-02-7027
Hall141-22-30-0304
Totals20030-6219-2718-50192087

Percentages: FG .484, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (George 2-5, Saunders 2-6, Robinson 2-8, Waterman 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Hall 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (George 2, Stewart 2, Traore, Waterman).

Turnovers: 19 (Williams 5, Waterman 4, Robinson 3, Johnson 2, George, Hall, Saunders, Stewart, Traore).

Steals: 3 (Johnson, Saunders, Traore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nicholls403373
BYU375087

A_13,745 (19,000).

