FGFTReb
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burrell246-90-01-30116
Ware242-30-02-4016
Caldwell325-130-00-24011
Childs346-152-20-22217
Trimble271-21-40-2303
Cole292-130-01-4035
T.Williams141-30-41-2013
Tracey90-20-00-1110
Lemovou70-20-01-1010
Totals20023-623-106-21101061

Percentages: FG .371, FT .300.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell).

Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble).

Steals: 9 (Burrell 2, Childs 2, Caldwell, Cole, T.Williams, Trimble, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George214-90-00-7109
Traore198-135-53-60021
Waterman265-100-01-72013
Hall191-11-21-3904
Robinson234-40-00-13112
Ally Atiki202-20-02-6134
Saunders203-82-32-7338
R.Williams205-60-00-13213
Stewart151-50-00-2002
Toolson132-40-00-2124
Dong20-00-00-0000
Christensen10-00-00-1100
McGregor10-10-00-0000
Totals20035-638-109-43241190

Percentages: FG .556, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robinson 4-4, R.Williams 3-3, Waterman 3-7, Hall 1-1, George 1-5, McGregor 0-1, Toolson 0-1, Saunders 0-3, Stewart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Waterman 3, George, Robinson, Saunders).

Turnovers: 15 (R.Williams 3, Traore 3, Ally Atiki 2, George 2, Saunders 2, Robinson, Stewart, Toolson).

Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Hall, R.Williams, Traore, Waterman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lindenwood (Mo.)253661
BYU395190

A_12,180 (19,000).

