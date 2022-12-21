LINDENWOOD (MO.) (5-7)
Burrell 6-9 0-0 16, Ware 2-3 0-0 6, Caldwell 5-13 0-0 11, Childs 6-15 2-2 17, Trimble 1-2 1-4 3, Cole 2-13 0-0 5, T.Williams 1-3 0-4 3, Tracey 0-2 0-0 0, Lemovou 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 3-10 61.
BYU (9-5)
George 4-9 0-0 9, Traore 8-13 5-5 21, Waterman 5-10 0-0 13, Hall 1-1 1-2 4, Robinson 4-4 0-0 12, Ally Atiki 2-2 0-0 4, Saunders 3-8 2-3 8, R.Williams 5-6 0-0 13, Stewart 1-5 0-0 2, Toolson 2-4 0-0 4, Dong 0-0 0-0 0, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0, McGregor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 8-10 90.
Halftime_BYU 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Lindenwood (Mo.) 12-28 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1), BYU 12-28 (Robinson 4-4, R.Williams 3-3, Waterman 3-7, Hall 1-1, George 1-5, McGregor 0-1, Toolson 0-1, Saunders 0-3, Stewart 0-3). Rebounds_Lindenwood (Mo.) 21 (Ware, Cole 4), BYU 43 (George, Waterman, Saunders 7). Assists_Lindenwood (Mo.) 10 (Caldwell 4), BYU 24 (Hall 9). Total Fouls_Lindenwood (Mo.) 10, BYU 11. A_12,180 (19,000).
