TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (15-16)
Freeman 9-16 7-12 25, Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Holiman 5-10 4-4 15, Johnston 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 4-15 3-5 12, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Zdor 2-3 0-1 4, Ward 1-3 0-0 2, Brashear 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 16-24 70.
CAL BAPTIST (16-14)
Goodrick 2-5 0-0 4, Ta.Armstrong 7-16 4-5 20, Nottage 6-10 0-0 17, Tchoukuiengo 3-7 13-14 19, Battin 4-11 1-2 10, Tr.Armstrong 3-9 1-1 10, Wade 3-4 1-2 7, Washington 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 28-64 21-26 88.
Halftime_Cal Baptist 50-36. 3-Point Goals_Texas Rio Grande Valley 4-17 (Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Johnston 1-3, Holiman 1-4, Freeman 0-1, Ward 0-2, Williams 0-2), Cal Baptist 11-28 (Nottage 5-7, Tr.Armstrong 3-8, Ta.Armstrong 2-7, Battin 1-4, Tchoukuiengo 0-1, Washington 0-1). Fouled Out_Wade. Rebounds_Texas Rio Grande Valley 26 (Freeman 8), Cal Baptist 44 (Wade 10). Assists_Texas Rio Grande Valley 14 (Williams, Johnston, Johnson 4), Cal Baptist 20 (Ta.Armstrong 7). Total Fouls_Texas Rio Grande Valley 20, Cal Baptist 25. A_3,296 (6,000).
