FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler130-10-00-1120
Johnson170-12-21-4022
Welp263-75-60-11012
Baker317-162-30-11318
Hohn191-42-20-1134
Davis261-60-10-0313
Lee251-22-21-5035
Ujadughele152-20-02-4024
Tshimanga110-10-01-4100
Keeler71-40-02-3022
Henry40-10-00-0000
Leuchten42-20-00-0004
Redfield20-00-00-0000
Totals20018-4713-167-2481854

Percentages: FG .383, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Baker 2-6, Lee 1-2, Welp 1-3, Davis 1-4, Hohn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Welp).

Turnovers: 13 (Baker 2, Davis 2, Hohn 2, Ujadughele 2, Butler, Henry, Lee, Redfield, Welp).

Steals: 7 (Welp 2, Baker, Davis, Hohn, Lee, Ujadughele).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL POLYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Koroma358-179-93-71227
Stevenson271-62-21-5614
Pierce243-104-40-23411
Sanders240-10-00-1120
Taylor312-52-21-7138
Franklin315-100-01-30111
Colvin161-30-02-2012
Jaakkola71-20-01-2002
Esparza30-00-00-1000
Jory20-10-00-1000
Totals20021-5517-179-31121465

Percentages: FG .382, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Taylor 2-3, Koroma 2-7, Pierce 1-3, Franklin 1-4, Colvin 0-1, Stevenson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor).

Turnovers: 11 (Sanders 4, Colvin 2, Franklin 2, Pierce 2, Koroma).

Steals: 5 (Esparza, Koroma, Pierce, Stevenson, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Irvine252954
Cal Poly323365

A_1,868 (3,032).

