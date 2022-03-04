|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Johnson
|17
|0-1
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Welp
|26
|3-7
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|0
|12
|Baker
|31
|7-16
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|18
|Hohn
|19
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Davis
|26
|1-6
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|1
|3
|Lee
|25
|1-2
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|5
|Ujadughele
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|4
|Tshimanga
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|0
|Keeler
|7
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Henry
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Leuchten
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Redfield
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-47
|13-16
|7-24
|8
|18
|54
Percentages: FG .383, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Baker 2-6, Lee 1-2, Welp 1-3, Davis 1-4, Hohn 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Welp).
Turnovers: 13 (Baker 2, Davis 2, Hohn 2, Ujadughele 2, Butler, Henry, Lee, Redfield, Welp).
Steals: 7 (Welp 2, Baker, Davis, Hohn, Lee, Ujadughele).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL POLY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Koroma
|35
|8-17
|9-9
|3-7
|1
|2
|27
|Stevenson
|27
|1-6
|2-2
|1-5
|6
|1
|4
|Pierce
|24
|3-10
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|11
|Sanders
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor
|31
|2-5
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|8
|Franklin
|31
|5-10
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|11
|Colvin
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Jaakkola
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Esparza
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jory
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|17-17
|9-31
|12
|14
|65
Percentages: FG .382, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Taylor 2-3, Koroma 2-7, Pierce 1-3, Franklin 1-4, Colvin 0-1, Stevenson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor).
Turnovers: 11 (Sanders 4, Colvin 2, Franklin 2, Pierce 2, Koroma).
Steals: 5 (Esparza, Koroma, Pierce, Stevenson, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Irvine
|25
|29
|—
|54
|Cal Poly
|32
|33
|—
|65
A_1,868 (3,032).