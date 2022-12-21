SACRAMENTO ST. (6-6)
Mawein 6-10 0-0 14, McRae 5-7 0-0 10, Chappell 2-13 4-4 9, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 1-9 3-4 6, Wilbon 2-4 0-0 5, Marks 1-3 0-0 3, Choi Deng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 7-8 49.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (6-6)
Lee 3-7 1-4 7, Eaton 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 7-13 4-5 19, Jones 3-7 5-6 12, San Antonio 2-6 1-2 6, Wade 3-6 4-4 13, Carper 1-3 0-0 2, Bastian 0-3 0-0 0, Square 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 15-21 59.
Halftime_Sacramento St. 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 6-27 (Mawein 2-5, Wilbon 1-2, Marks 1-3, Chappell 1-8, Patterson 1-8, Hunt 0-1), Cal St.-Fullerton 6-17 (Wade 3-4, Jones 1-2, San Antonio 1-4, Harris 1-5, Carper 0-1, Eaton 0-1). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 34 (McRae 14), Cal St.-Fullerton 24 (Lee, Jones 5). Assists_Sacramento St. 12 (McRae, Wilbon 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 8 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 16, Cal St.-Fullerton 11. A_538 (4,000).
