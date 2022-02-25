UC IRVINE (13-8)
Butler 3-5 1-2 8, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Welp 6-12 0-0 12, Baker 4-7 0-0 8, Hohn 7-11 0-0 17, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, I.Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Tshimanga 2-3 0-0 4, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, Leuchten 0-0 0-0 0, Keeler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 3-4 64.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (17-8)
Anosike 6-13 3-3 16, V.Lee 6-8 1-3 13, Milstead 7-14 2-3 17, San Antonio 0-2 0-0 0, Wrightsell 4-8 0-0 8, Harris 4-6 0-0 8, T.Maddox 1-4 0-0 2, Doumbia 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 6-9 66.
Halftime_UC Irvine 30-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 5-13 (Hohn 3-4, Butler 1-2, I.Lee 1-2, Davis 0-1, Baker 0-2, Welp 0-2), Cal St.-Fullerton 2-14 (Milstead 1-3, Anosike 1-5, T.Maddox 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, Harris 0-2, Wrightsell 0-2). Rebounds_UC Irvine 29 (Johnson, Welp, Baker 5), Cal St.-Fullerton 19 (V.Lee 8). Assists_UC Irvine 10 (Baker 3), Cal St.-Fullerton 14 (Anosike 5). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 15, Cal St.-Fullerton 11. A_1,013 (4,000).