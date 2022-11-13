VERMONT (1-2)
Fiorillo 3-7 1-2 7, Deloney 4-12 6-8 15, Duncan 3-9 1-2 8, Penn 9-17 7-9 27, Sullivan 2-6 0-0 5, Hurley 1-5 0-0 3, Gibson 2-3 0-0 6, Veretto 3-7 0-0 8, Ayo-Faleye 2-3 1-2 6, Smith 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 29-69 16-25 85.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (2-1)
Lee 5-6 2-6 12, Harris 6-13 4-6 18, Jones 4-10 4-4 13, San Antonio 5-11 7-9 21, Wrightsell 2-10 8-9 13, Wade 3-6 1-2 9, Bastian 3-3 2-6 8, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 28-42 94.
Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 11-35 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2), Cal St.-Fullerton 10-20 (San Antonio 4-7, Wade 2-3, Harris 2-4, Jones 1-2, Wrightsell 1-4). Fouled Out_Fiorillo, Duncan, Sullivan, Gibson, Bastian. Rebounds_Vermont 31 (Duncan 7), Cal St.-Fullerton 42 (Wrightsell, Wade 8). Assists_Vermont 18 (Penn 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 16 (Wrightsell 9). Total Fouls_Vermont 34, Cal St.-Fullerton 23. A_900 (4,000).
