FGFTReb
CS NORTHRIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tucker170-30-01-3040
Allen-Eikens344-67-80-30415
Igbanugo282-64-40-2228
Slaymaker252-52-20-3117
Wright393-173-42-31310
Stevens231-30-00-2033
Niang130-10-00-1000
Walter131-10-02-3122
Eyisi81-20-01-5022
Totals20014-4416-186-2552147

Percentages: FG .318, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Slaymaker 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-9, Igbanugo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Eyisi, Tucker).

Turnovers: 13 (Igbanugo 3, Wright 3, Allen-Eikens 2, Eyisi, Slaymaker, Stevens, Tucker, Walter).

Steals: 6 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens, Slaymaker, Walter).

Technical Fouls: Eyisi, 7:51 first.

FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collum376-134-51-62216
Henson274-102-31-30311
Smith363-124-44-63110
McGhee291-72-20-0135
Reynolds372-51-21-7616
Gaskin181-21-22-3253
Hunter70-30-00-1100
Panopio70-10-00-0000
Kas.Watson20-00-00-0010
Totals20017-5314-189-26151651

Percentages: FG .321, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Reynolds 1-2, Henson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Panopio 0-1, Hunter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gaskin 2, Henson 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Collum 5, McGhee 2, Kas.Watson).

Steals: 4 (Gaskin, Henson, Reynolds, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Northridge262147
CS Bakersfield242751

.

