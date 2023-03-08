|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tucker
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|Allen-Eikens
|34
|4-6
|7-8
|0-3
|0
|4
|15
|Igbanugo
|28
|2-6
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|Slaymaker
|25
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|7
|Wright
|39
|3-17
|3-4
|2-3
|1
|3
|10
|Stevens
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Niang
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Walter
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Eyisi
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|14-44
|16-18
|6-25
|5
|21
|47
Percentages: FG .318, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Slaymaker 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-9, Igbanugo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Eyisi, Tucker).
Turnovers: 13 (Igbanugo 3, Wright 3, Allen-Eikens 2, Eyisi, Slaymaker, Stevens, Tucker, Walter).
Steals: 6 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens, Slaymaker, Walter).
Technical Fouls: Eyisi, 7:51 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS BAKERSFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collum
|37
|6-13
|4-5
|1-6
|2
|2
|16
|Henson
|27
|4-10
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|11
|Smith
|36
|3-12
|4-4
|4-6
|3
|1
|10
|McGhee
|29
|1-7
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|5
|Reynolds
|37
|2-5
|1-2
|1-7
|6
|1
|6
|Gaskin
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|5
|3
|Hunter
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Panopio
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kas.Watson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-53
|14-18
|9-26
|15
|16
|51
Percentages: FG .321, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Reynolds 1-2, Henson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Panopio 0-1, Hunter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gaskin 2, Henson 2).
Turnovers: 8 (Collum 5, McGhee 2, Kas.Watson).
Steals: 4 (Gaskin, Henson, Reynolds, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CS Northridge
|26
|21
|—
|47
|CS Bakersfield
|24
|27
|—
|51
.
