FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collum291-62-22-7044
Henson221-30-01-3022
C.Smith303-100-01-7116
Higgins326-134-40-30118
McGhee272-40-01-3015
Reynolds313-84-40-22110
Kancleris213-40-01-4147
Hunter80-30-00-0010
Totals20019-5110-106-2941652

Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Higgins 2-4, Kancleris 1-1, McGhee 1-3, C.Smith 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Reynolds 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Henson 2, Collum, McGhee).

Turnovers: 9 (Hunter 2, Reynolds 2, C.Smith, Collum, Higgins, Kancleris, McGhee).

Steals: 7 (Higgins 2, C.Smith, Collum, Kancleris, McGhee, Reynolds).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IDAHOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank263-91-21-6319
Jones365-60-12-100210
Moffitt372-85-51-44110
Salih322-70-00-1236
R.Smith210-30-00-1110
T.Smith261-30-11-1113
Burris151-60-01-3033
Ford61-40-00-1002
Harge10-00-01-1020
Totals20015-466-97-28111443

Percentages: FG .326, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Frank 2-7, Salih 2-7, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 1-4, Moffitt 1-4, Ford 0-1, R.Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Moffitt 4, Salih 4, Burris 2, Frank, Harge).

Steals: 2 (Burris, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Bakersfield223052
Idaho212243

A_2,042 (4,200).

