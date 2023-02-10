FGFTReb
CS NORTHRIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tucker243-62-21-2118
Walter90-00-00-2000
Allen-Eikens326-102-30-24414
Stevens210-20-00-2000
Wright300-67-80-2007
Igbanugo264-60-10-32110
Okereke223-61-21-6047
Slaymaker180-30-00-0110
Niang101-10-00-2002
Eyisi61-12-30-1014
Pezeshkian21-14-40-0006
Totals20019-4218-232-2281258

Percentages: FG .452, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker).

Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright).

Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collum367-162-22-82117
Henson208-130-01-30420
Smith285-130-02-82411
McGhee364-42-20-30313
Reynolds342-62-21-81026
Panopio262-40-00-1204
Kas.Watson90-00-00-1010
Hunter70-10-00-0120
Gaskin40-02-20-0012
Totals20028-578-86-32171873

Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Henson 4-7, McGhee 3-3, Collum 1-1, Smith 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Panopio 0-2, Reynolds 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Smith).

Turnovers: 7 (McGhee 2, Collum, Gaskin, Henson, Hunter, Smith).

Steals: 5 (Reynolds 2, Smith 2, McGhee).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Northridge243458
CS Bakersfield433073

A_1,402 (3,800).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you