FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lee70-20-00-1020
Harris252-85-50-2129
Jones335-103-30-20313
San Antonio362-54-41-9029
Wrightsell364-122-30-71311
Square222-31-22-2005
Carper180-30-00-4030
Bastian120-01-21-2021
Eaton112-30-00-2114
Totals20017-4616-194-3131852

Percentages: FG .370, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio).

Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones).

Steals: 6 (Wrightsell 4, Eaton, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hepa285-112-21-41416
da Silva212-31-32-4145
Avea314-112-26-172212
Coleman402-90-01-4236
McClanahan321-114-42-5106
Jackson170-21-20-2201
Williams140-21-20-1011
Rouhliadeff131-20-00-0232
Nedd31-30-01-1012
Seck10-00-00-0010
Totals20016-5411-1513-38111951

Percentages: FG .296, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hepa 4-8, Avea 2-5, Coleman 2-7, Jackson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Nedd 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Hepa).

Turnovers: 14 (Hepa 3, Coleman 2, Jackson 2, McClanahan 2, Avea, Rouhliadeff, Seck, Williams, da Silva).

Steals: 4 (McClanahan 2, Coleman, Rouhliadeff).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal St.-Fullerton302252
Hawaii153651

A_5,217 (10,300).

