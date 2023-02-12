|FG
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lee
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Harris
|25
|2-8
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Jones
|33
|5-10
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|13
|San Antonio
|36
|2-5
|4-4
|1-9
|0
|2
|9
|Wrightsell
|36
|4-12
|2-3
|0-7
|1
|3
|11
|Square
|22
|2-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|5
|Carper
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|0
|Bastian
|12
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|Eaton
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|17-46
|16-19
|4-31
|3
|18
|52
Percentages: FG .370, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio).
Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones).
Steals: 6 (Wrightsell 4, Eaton, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hepa
|28
|5-11
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|16
|da Silva
|21
|2-3
|1-3
|2-4
|1
|4
|5
|Avea
|31
|4-11
|2-2
|6-17
|2
|2
|12
|Coleman
|40
|2-9
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|6
|McClanahan
|32
|1-11
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|0
|6
|Jackson
|17
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|Williams
|14
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Rouhliadeff
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|2
|Nedd
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Seck
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-54
|11-15
|13-38
|11
|19
|51
Percentages: FG .296, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hepa 4-8, Avea 2-5, Coleman 2-7, Jackson 0-1, McClanahan 0-1, Nedd 0-1, Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Hepa).
Turnovers: 14 (Hepa 3, Coleman 2, Jackson 2, McClanahan 2, Avea, Rouhliadeff, Seck, Williams, da Silva).
Steals: 4 (McClanahan 2, Coleman, Rouhliadeff).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|30
|22
|—
|52
|Hawaii
|15
|36
|—
|51
A_5,217 (10,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.