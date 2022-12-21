FGFTReb
SACRAMENTO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mawein356-100-04-70314
McRae365-70-04-144310
Chappell352-134-43-3029
Hunt271-30-01-5222
Patterson341-93-40-1236
Wilbon212-40-00-3425
Marks101-30-00-1003
Choi Deng20-00-00-0010
Totals20018-497-812-34121649

Percentages: FG .367, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Mawein 2-5, Wilbon 1-2, Marks 1-3, Chappell 1-8, Patterson 1-8, Hunt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks, Mawein, McRae, Patterson).

Turnovers: 14 (Mawein 3, McRae 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, Patterson 2, Wilbon 2).

Steals: 4 (Patterson 2, Chappell, Wilbon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lee313-71-41-5117
Eaton150-50-00-1000
Harris367-134-50-04019
Jones303-75-61-51112
San Antonio342-61-22-4046
Wade283-64-41-31213
Carper141-30-01-2112
Bastian90-30-03-4020
Square30-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5015-219-2481159

Percentages: FG .380, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Wade 3-4, Jones 1-2, San Antonio 1-4, Harris 1-5, Carper 0-1, Eaton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee, San Antonio, Wade).

Turnovers: 6 (Eaton 2, Carper, Harris, Jones, Wade).

Steals: 10 (Carper 2, Jones 2, Lee 2, Bastian, Harris, San Antonio, Square).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento St.272249
Cal St.-Fullerton243559

A_538 (4,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you