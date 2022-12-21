|FG
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mawein
|35
|6-10
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|3
|14
|McRae
|36
|5-7
|0-0
|4-14
|4
|3
|10
|Chappell
|35
|2-13
|4-4
|3-3
|0
|2
|9
|Hunt
|27
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|2
|Patterson
|34
|1-9
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|3
|6
|Wilbon
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|5
|Marks
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Choi Deng
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|7-8
|12-34
|12
|16
|49
Percentages: FG .367, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Mawein 2-5, Wilbon 1-2, Marks 1-3, Chappell 1-8, Patterson 1-8, Hunt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks, Mawein, McRae, Patterson).
Turnovers: 14 (Mawein 3, McRae 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, Patterson 2, Wilbon 2).
Steals: 4 (Patterson 2, Chappell, Wilbon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lee
|31
|3-7
|1-4
|1-5
|1
|1
|7
|Eaton
|15
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|36
|7-13
|4-5
|0-0
|4
|0
|19
|Jones
|30
|3-7
|5-6
|1-5
|1
|1
|12
|San Antonio
|34
|2-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|6
|Wade
|28
|3-6
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|13
|Carper
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Bastian
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|0
|Square
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-50
|15-21
|9-24
|8
|11
|59
Percentages: FG .380, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Wade 3-4, Jones 1-2, San Antonio 1-4, Harris 1-5, Carper 0-1, Eaton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lee, San Antonio, Wade).
Turnovers: 6 (Eaton 2, Carper, Harris, Jones, Wade).
Steals: 10 (Carper 2, Jones 2, Lee 2, Bastian, Harris, San Antonio, Square).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacramento St.
|27
|22
|—
|49
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|24
|35
|—
|59
A_538 (4,000).
