FGFTReb
HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hepa433-90-02-12217
da Silva273-42-41-5258
Avea406-145-63-101319
Coleman364-132-20-71214
McClanahan405-102-51-35412
Jackson130-20-00-0110
Riley110-30-01-3030
Rouhliadeff70-00-00-2000
Seck70-00-00-0030
Williams10-00-00-0000
Totals22521-5511-178-42122260

Percentages: FG .382, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Coleman 4-8, Avea 2-6, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Seck).

Turnovers: 17 (McClanahan 6, Avea 5, Coleman 2, da Silva 2, Hepa, Seck).

Steals: 1 (Avea).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lee70-10-00-0010
Harris242-93-40-1028
Jones417-193-54-63218
San Antonio384-82-30-51311
Wrightsell406-201-22-102214
Carper290-20-00-3010
Square251-21-22-4133
Bastian132-31-21-3135
Eaton81-10-00-0113
Totals22523-6511-189-3291862

Percentages: FG .354, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Eaton 1-1, San Antonio 1-1, Harris 1-3, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-9, Carper 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carper 2, Lee, San Antonio).

Turnovers: 3 (Bastian, Lee, San Antonio).

Steals: 11 (Carper 3, Harris 2, Jones 2, Square 2, Bastian, Eaton).

Technical Fouls: San Antonio, 7:39 second.

Hawaii2828460
Cal St.-Fullerton2729662

A_1,410 (6,000).

