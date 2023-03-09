|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hepa
|43
|3-9
|0-0
|2-12
|2
|1
|7
|da Silva
|27
|3-4
|2-4
|1-5
|2
|5
|8
|Avea
|40
|6-14
|5-6
|3-10
|1
|3
|19
|Coleman
|36
|4-13
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|2
|14
|McClanahan
|40
|5-10
|2-5
|1-3
|5
|4
|12
|Jackson
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Riley
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Rouhliadeff
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Seck
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Williams
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|21-55
|11-17
|8-42
|12
|22
|60
Percentages: FG .382, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Coleman 4-8, Avea 2-6, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Seck).
Turnovers: 17 (McClanahan 6, Avea 5, Coleman 2, da Silva 2, Hepa, Seck).
Steals: 1 (Avea).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lee
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Harris
|24
|2-9
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Jones
|41
|7-19
|3-5
|4-6
|3
|2
|18
|San Antonio
|38
|4-8
|2-3
|0-5
|1
|3
|11
|Wrightsell
|40
|6-20
|1-2
|2-10
|2
|2
|14
|Carper
|29
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Square
|25
|1-2
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|3
|Bastian
|13
|2-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|5
|Eaton
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|225
|23-65
|11-18
|9-32
|9
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .354, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Eaton 1-1, San Antonio 1-1, Harris 1-3, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-9, Carper 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carper 2, Lee, San Antonio).
Turnovers: 3 (Bastian, Lee, San Antonio).
Steals: 11 (Carper 3, Harris 2, Jones 2, Square 2, Bastian, Eaton).
Technical Fouls: San Antonio, 7:39 second.
|Hawaii
|28
|28
|4
|—
|60
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|27
|29
|6
|—
|62
A_1,410 (6,000).
