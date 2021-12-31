FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anosike376-129-132-71221
Lee377-106-72-51320
T.Maddox391-54-60-6326
Milstead374-117-101-45117
San Antonio90-10-00-2010
Wrightsell332-61-20-6127
Laku61-20-00-0032
Carper20-20-00-0000
Totals20021-4927-385-30111473

Percentages: FG .429, FT .711.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Milstead 2-5, Wrightsell 2-5, San Antonio 0-1, Anosike 0-2, Carper 0-2, T.Maddox 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lee, T.Maddox).

Turnovers: 12 (T.Maddox 4, Anosike 3, Lee 2, Wrightsell 2, Milstead).

Steals: 6 (Milstead 2, Anosike, Lee, T.Maddox, Wrightsell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stith251-42-42-4234
Easter161-10-00-0012
Edler-Davis205-90-01-81412
McCall366-130-22-60412
Higgins264-122-20-15114
Smith221-40-23-5052
Walker215-104-62-52114
Williams171-60-00-3313
Washington91-10-02-2012
Collum41-10-00-0032
Henson40-20-01-1010
Totals20026-638-1613-35132567

Percentages: FG .413, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Higgins 4-8, Edler-Davis 2-4, Williams 1-4, Walker 0-1, Henson 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith, Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Collum 2, Higgins 2, Easter, Henson, McCall, Walker).

Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Williams 2, Higgins, McCall, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal St.-Fullerton324173
CS Bakersfield313667

A_962 (3,800).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you