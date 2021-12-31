|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anosike
|37
|6-12
|9-13
|2-7
|1
|2
|21
|Lee
|37
|7-10
|6-7
|2-5
|1
|3
|20
|T.Maddox
|39
|1-5
|4-6
|0-6
|3
|2
|6
|Milstead
|37
|4-11
|7-10
|1-4
|5
|1
|17
|San Antonio
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Wrightsell
|33
|2-6
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|7
|Laku
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Carper
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|27-38
|5-30
|11
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .429, FT .711.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Milstead 2-5, Wrightsell 2-5, San Antonio 0-1, Anosike 0-2, Carper 0-2, T.Maddox 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lee, T.Maddox).
Turnovers: 12 (T.Maddox 4, Anosike 3, Lee 2, Wrightsell 2, Milstead).
Steals: 6 (Milstead 2, Anosike, Lee, T.Maddox, Wrightsell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS BAKERSFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stith
|25
|1-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|4
|Easter
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Edler-Davis
|20
|5-9
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|4
|12
|McCall
|36
|6-13
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|12
|Higgins
|26
|4-12
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|14
|Smith
|22
|1-4
|0-2
|3-5
|0
|5
|2
|Walker
|21
|5-10
|4-6
|2-5
|2
|1
|14
|Williams
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|3
|Washington
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Collum
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Henson
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-63
|8-16
|13-35
|13
|25
|67
Percentages: FG .413, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Higgins 4-8, Edler-Davis 2-4, Williams 1-4, Walker 0-1, Henson 0-2, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith, Williams).
Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Collum 2, Higgins 2, Easter, Henson, McCall, Walker).
Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Williams 2, Higgins, McCall, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|32
|41
|—
|73
|CS Bakersfield
|31
|36
|—
|67
A_962 (3,800).