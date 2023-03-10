FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lee186-83-43-61215
Harris263-83-40-22410
Jones344-104-43-54314
San Antonio366-102-20-52417
Wrightsell297-125-70-32322
Carper251-30-00-1013
Bastian120-01-21-2001
Square110-01-30-2031
Eaton90-10-00-0210
Totals20027-5219-267-26132183

Percentages: FG .519, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (San Antonio 3-4, Wrightsell 3-5, Jones 2-2, Carper 1-3, Harris 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bastian).

Turnovers: 13 (San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Jones 2, Carper, Eaton, Lee, Square).

Steals: 8 (San Antonio 2, Wrightsell 2, Bastian, Eaton, Lee, Square).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tillis283-42-21-7039
Leuchten222-20-01-3024
Baker316-129-131-32022
Crockrell256-80-00-14012
Davis325-135-60-11320
Keeler180-01-30-3351
Butler143-60-00-0118
Ujadughele121-21-21-1133
Hohn110-31-20-2121
Henry70-00-01-3010
Totals20026-5019-285-24132080

Percentages: FG .520, FT .679.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Davis 5-8, Butler 2-5, Tillis 1-2, Baker 1-3, Hohn 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Keeler 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Tillis 4, Baker 3, Davis 3, Crockrell 2, Hohn, Leuchten).

Steals: 6 (Baker 3, Crockrell, Keeler, Leuchten).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal St.-Fullerton394483
UC Irvine394180

.

