|FG
|FT
|Reb
|REDLANDS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mays
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|2
|Abere
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Duckett
|30
|3-10
|4-5
|2-6
|4
|4
|11
|Jackson
|21
|4-9
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|11
|Owens
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|8
|Power
|25
|5-12
|6-8
|0-4
|1
|2
|18
|Marmara
|16
|1-3
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|3
|Anderson
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|McCarthy
|15
|6-7
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|18
|Himel
|9
|1-2
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Peterson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Legner
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|17-23
|5-26
|11
|29
|78
Percentages: FG .431, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (McCarthy 6-6, Power 2-3, Owens 2-6, Duckett 1-4, Abere 0-1, Himel 0-1, Legner 0-1, Marmara 0-1, Mays 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Jackson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 3).
Turnovers: 22 (Duckett 7, Marmara 4, Mays 3, Power 3, Abere 2, Owens 2, Anderson).
Steals: 9 (Duckett 3, Mays 3, Abere, McCarthy, Power).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anosike
|28
|4-11
|9-11
|0-3
|5
|4
|17
|Lee
|34
|11-13
|3-7
|4-10
|2
|1
|25
|T.Maddox
|36
|4-10
|4-4
|0-5
|3
|4
|12
|Milstead
|30
|7-10
|2-3
|2-8
|3
|1
|17
|San Antonio
|27
|2-5
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|4
|D.Maddox
|25
|3-9
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Harris
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Laku
|6
|0-2
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Carper
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Doumbia
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-62
|25-34
|9-38
|15
|17
|93
Percentages: FG .532, FT .735.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Milstead 1-3, D.Maddox 1-5, T.Maddox 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anosike, Laku, Lee).
Turnovers: 15 (T.Maddox 4, Lee 3, Anosike 2, D.Maddox 2, Milstead 2, Laku, San Antonio).
Steals: 11 (Milstead 4, T.Maddox 3, Lee 2, Anosike, Carper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Redlands
|33
|45
|—
|78
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|40
|53
|—
|93
A_509 (4,000).