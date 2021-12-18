FGFTReb
REDLANDSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mays221-20-00-1152
Abere140-10-00-1030
Duckett303-104-52-64411
Jackson214-93-40-10311
Owens273-80-01-1138
Power255-126-80-41218
Marmara161-31-22-6033
Anderson151-20-00-2132
McCarthy156-70-10-22318
Himel91-23-30-2105
Peterson40-10-00-0000
Legner20-10-00-0000
Totals20025-5817-235-26112978

Percentages: FG .431, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (McCarthy 6-6, Power 2-3, Owens 2-6, Duckett 1-4, Abere 0-1, Himel 0-1, Legner 0-1, Marmara 0-1, Mays 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 3).

Turnovers: 22 (Duckett 7, Marmara 4, Mays 3, Power 3, Abere 2, Owens 2, Anderson).

Steals: 9 (Duckett 3, Mays 3, Abere, McCarthy, Power).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anosike284-119-110-35417
Lee3411-133-74-102125
T.Maddox364-104-40-53412
Milstead307-102-32-83117
San Antonio272-50-11-5144
D.Maddox253-93-40-21110
Harris60-00-00-0020
Laku60-24-40-0004
Carper41-10-02-3002
Doumbia41-10-00-2002
Totals20033-6225-349-38151793

Percentages: FG .532, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Milstead 1-3, D.Maddox 1-5, T.Maddox 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anosike, Laku, Lee).

Turnovers: 15 (T.Maddox 4, Lee 3, Anosike 2, D.Maddox 2, Milstead 2, Laku, San Antonio).

Steals: 11 (Milstead 4, T.Maddox 3, Lee 2, Anosike, Carper).

Technical Fouls: None.

Redlands334578
Cal St.-Fullerton405393

A_509 (4,000).

