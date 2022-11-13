FGFTReb
VERMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fiorillo273-71-21-4257
Deloney404-126-80-43215
Duncan343-91-22-7358
Penn409-177-90-34427
Sullivan182-60-00-5355
Hurley271-50-00-0143
Gibson262-30-00-1256
Veretto163-70-01-2018
Ayo-Faleye132-31-20-2016
Smith90-00-20-3020
Totals25029-6916-254-31183485

Percentages: FG .420, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan).

Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).

Steals: 3 (Deloney 2, Gibson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lee305-62-63-50412
Harris336-134-60-32418
Jones404-104-41-73313
San Antonio435-117-90-62221
Wrightsell402-108-91-89213
Wade383-61-20-8039
Bastian173-32-61-5058
Eaton60-10-00-0000
Doumbia20-00-00-0000
Carper10-00-00-0000
Totals25028-6028-426-42162394

Percentages: FG .467, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (San Antonio 4-7, Wade 2-3, Harris 2-4, Jones 1-2, Wrightsell 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bastian, Lee, Wade, Wrightsell).

Turnovers: 8 (Lee 5, Harris, Wade, Wrightsell).

Steals: 3 (Eaton, Lee, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vermont362991185
Cal St.-Fullerton372892094

A_900 (4,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

