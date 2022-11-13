|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VERMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fiorillo
|27
|3-7
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|5
|7
|Deloney
|40
|4-12
|6-8
|0-4
|3
|2
|15
|Duncan
|34
|3-9
|1-2
|2-7
|3
|5
|8
|Penn
|40
|9-17
|7-9
|0-3
|4
|4
|27
|Sullivan
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|5
|5
|Hurley
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Gibson
|26
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|6
|Veretto
|16
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Ayo-Faleye
|13
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Smith
|9
|0-0
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|250
|29-69
|16-25
|4-31
|18
|34
|85
Percentages: FG .420, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan).
Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
Steals: 3 (Deloney 2, Gibson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lee
|30
|5-6
|2-6
|3-5
|0
|4
|12
|Harris
|33
|6-13
|4-6
|0-3
|2
|4
|18
|Jones
|40
|4-10
|4-4
|1-7
|3
|3
|13
|San Antonio
|43
|5-11
|7-9
|0-6
|2
|2
|21
|Wrightsell
|40
|2-10
|8-9
|1-8
|9
|2
|13
|Wade
|38
|3-6
|1-2
|0-8
|0
|3
|9
|Bastian
|17
|3-3
|2-6
|1-5
|0
|5
|8
|Eaton
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Doumbia
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Carper
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|28-60
|28-42
|6-42
|16
|23
|94
Percentages: FG .467, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (San Antonio 4-7, Wade 2-3, Harris 2-4, Jones 1-2, Wrightsell 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bastian, Lee, Wade, Wrightsell).
Turnovers: 8 (Lee 5, Harris, Wade, Wrightsell).
Steals: 3 (Eaton, Lee, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Vermont
|36
|29
|9
|11
|—
|85
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|37
|28
|9
|20
|—
|94
A_900 (4,000).
