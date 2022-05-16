Dallas11002
Calgary02013

First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 1 (Suter, Seguin), 0:40.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Toffoli 1 (Kylington, Stone), 1:46. 3, Dallas, Namestnikov 1 (Robertson, Pavelski), 2:17. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 1 (Gaudreau, Markstrom), 8:44.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 2 (Lindholm, Tkachuk), 15:09.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-4-11-5_28. Calgary 17-26-9-15_67.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 3-3-0 (67 shots-64 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 3-3-0 (28-26).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_3:22.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kiel Murchison.

