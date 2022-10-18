Vegas2002
Calgary0213

First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Roy, Whitecloud), 3:55. 2, Vegas, Howden 1 (McNabb, Stone), 15:23.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Kadri, Huberdeau), 10:43 (pp). 4, Calgary, Toffoli 2 (Huberdeau, Andersson), 13:19 (pp).

Third Period_5, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Weegar, Coleman), 15:31.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-7-5_21. Calgary 13-15-12_40.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Calgary 2 of 6.

Goalies_Vegas, Thompson 2-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 2-0-0 (21-19).

A_16,944 (19,289). T_2:34.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Bevan Mills.

