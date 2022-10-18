|Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Calgary
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Roy, Whitecloud), 3:55. 2, Vegas, Howden 1 (McNabb, Stone), 15:23. Penalties_Stone, CGY (High Sticking), 10:05; Lucic, CGY (Hooking), 17:33.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 2 (Kadri, Huberdeau), 10:43 (pp). 4, Calgary, Toffoli 2 (Huberdeau, Andersson), 13:19 (pp). Penalties_Whitecloud, LV (Roughing), 2:08; Martinez, LV (Tripping), 4:25; Carrier, LV (Interference), 10:08; McNabb, LV (Tripping), 11:53; Karlsson, LV (Cross Checking), 14:51; Whitecloud, LV (Tripping), 18:08.
Third Period_5, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Weegar, Coleman), 15:31. Penalties_Toffoli, CGY (Hooking), 2:04; Zadorov, CGY (Hooking), 11:13.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-7-5_21. Calgary 13-15-12_40.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Calgary 2 of 6.
Goalies_Vegas, Thompson 2-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 2-0-0 (21-19).
A_16,944 (19,289). T_2:34.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Bevan Mills.
