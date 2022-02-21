Winnipeg0101
Calgary0123

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 8 (Hanifin, Mangiapane), 1:07 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Toninato 5 (Dillon, Pionk), 7:39.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 23 (Gaudreau), 19:13. 4, Calgary, Toffoli 11 (Backlund, Coleman), 19:49 (en).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-7-8_23. Calgary 11-14-6_31.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 17-18-7 (30 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 23-10-5 (23-22).

A_9,639 (19,289). T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Bevan Mills.

