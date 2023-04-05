|Calgary
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 31 (Ehlers, Dubois), 11:42 (pp). Penalties_Dubois, WPG (Boarding), 1:44; Morrissey, WPG (Delay of Game), 3:57; Ritchie, CGY (Cross Checking), 5:52; Lucic, CGY (High Sticking), 9:07; DeMelo, WPG (Tripping), 20:00.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Mangiapane 17 (Backlund), 6:06. Penalties_Dubois, WPG (Roughing), 6:06; Tanev, CGY (Roughing), 6:06; Calgary bench, served by Huberdeau (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:06; Calgary bench, served by Duehr (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:06; Dubois, WPG (Roughing), 6:06; Samberg, WPG (Hooking), 8:42; Lewis, CGY (Roughing), 11:12.
Third Period_3, Calgary, Duehr 7 (Lewis, Zadorov), 4:08. 4, Calgary, Zadorov 11 (Mangiapane, Huberdeau), 10:40. Penalties_Namestnikov, WPG (Tripping), 1:58; Dillon, WPG (Tripping), 7:02.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-13-15_35. Winnipeg 9-12-14_35.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 6; Winnipeg 1 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 23-21-10 (35 shots-34 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 34-25-2 (35-32).
A_14,077 (15,321). T_2:43.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Galloway.
