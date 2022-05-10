|Calgary
|0
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Tkachuk, Toffoli), 10:03 (pp).
Third Period_2, Calgary, Gaudreau 1, 7:47 (ps). 3, Calgary, Lindholm 3 (Gaudreau, Hanifin), 11:53. 4, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Pavelski, Hintz), 15:03 (pp). 5, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Jarnkrok, Lewis), 19:38 (en).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 19-20-15_54. Dallas 8-14-13_35.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Dallas 1 of 6.
Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 1-2-0 (35 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 2-1-0 (53-50).
A_0 (18,532). T_2:40.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.
