Calgary0134
Dallas0011

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Andersson 1 (Tkachuk, Toffoli), 10:03 (pp).

Third Period_2, Calgary, Gaudreau 1, 7:47 (ps). 3, Calgary, Lindholm 3 (Gaudreau, Hanifin), 11:53. 4, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Pavelski, Hintz), 15:03 (pp). 5, Calgary, Backlund 1 (Jarnkrok, Lewis), 19:38 (en).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 19-20-15_54. Dallas 8-14-13_35.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 5; Dallas 1 of 6.

Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 1-2-0 (35 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 2-1-0 (53-50).

A_0 (18,532). T_2:40.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

