|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Calgary
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Calgary, Sutter 1 (Backlund, Stone), 6:56. 2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Solovyov, Sutter), 16:36.
Third Period_3, Calgary, Weegar 1 (Kadri, Solovyov), 16:23. 4, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Toffoli, Hanifin), 19:57 (en).
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-4-9_21. Calgary 13-8-13_34.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Calgary 0 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Pickard 0-1-0 (17 shots-16 saves), Edmonton, Skinner 0-0-0 (16-14). Calgary, Wolf 0-0-0 (9-9), Calgary, Markstrom 1-0-0 (12-12).
A_16,598 (19,289). T_2:23.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Trent Knorr.
