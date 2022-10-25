|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Calgary
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 5; Calgary 1 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-1-1 (35 shots-31 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 4-0-0 (33-32).
A_17,628 (19,289). T_2:28.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.