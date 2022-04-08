|Calgary
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Calgary, Tkachuk 34, 7:19. 2, San Jose, Bonino 10 (Megna, Nieto), 14:29. 3, Calgary, Lewis 5 (Andersson, Hanifin), 19:05. Penalties_Chmelevski, SJ (Slashing), 1:12; Dube, CGY (Boarding), 14:44.
Second Period_4, Calgary, Lindholm 37 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 13:28. Penalties_Gregor, SJ (Delay of Game), 10:16.
Third Period_5, San Jose, Couture 23 (Ferraro, Meier), 5:24. 6, Calgary, Lindholm 38 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 19:28 (en). Penalties_Lewis, CGY (Cross Checking), 3:23; Backlund, CGY (Hooking), 11:12; Bonino, SJ (Delay of Game), 13:52.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 16-15-10_41. San Jose 12-11-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 10-5-1 (33 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Reimer 18-16-7 (35-32), San Jose, Kahkonen 12-10-3 (5-5).
A_11,426 (17,562). T_2:27.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bevan Mills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.